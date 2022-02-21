Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Liverpool defender scores hat-trick of own goals, English pundit calls it 'outstanding achievement’ - WATCH

The defender was shortly substituted after her third own goal as Rebekah Stott came in place of the 25-year-old with four minutes left in the first half.
New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler and defender Meikayla Moore react after an own goal during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States(AP)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 06:04 PM IST
It was a tough outing for New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore, who scored a hat-trick of own goals, in the match against USA, which the latter won 5-0 in the ongoing SheBelieves Cup.  

Moore, who plays for Liverpool in the English Women's Championship, found her on the wrong side on three occasions as USA took a 3-0 advantage in just 36 minutes. 

The defender was shortly substituted after her third own goal as Rebekah Stott came in place of the 25-year-old with four minutes left in the first half. 

English football pundit Gary Lineker reacted to the moment, and sarcastically called it an “outstanding achievement.”

"Each player who has played (football), and it doesn't matter what level, has great games and tough games, and Mouse (Moore) had a tough day at the office," New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova was quoted as saying by Reuters in their report.

"Obviously, she's sad and disappointed, but she's an unbelievable person and player who belongs on this team. We are all behind her in this tough moment for her." 

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh added to New Zealand's misery with second-half goals as the US side secured victory in the invitational round-robin tournament to close in on first-placed Iceland, who beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

The US will need to beat Iceland when the teams meet on February 23 to retain the SheBelieves Cup title, while a draw will be enough for Iceland to win in their first appearance.

-with Reuters inputs

