Messi shares winning moments with family over a video call after defeating Brazil in Copa America final: WATCH

Lionel Messi’s Argentina had a grand celebration at the Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium after defeating Brazil 1-0 to be crowned as Copa America 2021 champions. The players were overwhelmed to have won their first international title in 28 years. It was a massive moment for Messi who finally got his hands on a major international trophy for the first time in his illustrious career. Amid celebrations with teammates, he made a video call to his family from the ground itself.

Messi shared the joyous moment with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids. His happiness was clearly visible as he kissed his medallion and shouted out loud in joy during the call. The moment was captured on camera and shared on the Instagram profile of Copa America.

Check out the video:

Antelo took a screengrab of their voice chat and shared it on her Insta story to congratulate the star Argentina footballer and the entire team.

Instagram story of Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo (Instagram / Antonela Roccuzzo)

Argentina national football team defeated arch-rivals Brazil by a solitary goal which was scored by Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute of the match. The PSG forward beat the off-side trap to receive a long floater from the mid-field on the right flank and then chipped the ball into the net over the Brazilian goal-keeper Ederson.

After the historic win, Argentina coach Scaloni heaped praise on Messi, revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury.

“If you knew the way that he played in Copa America you’d love him even more,” Scaloni told reporters after Argentina’s 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“You can never do without a player like him, even when he is not fully fit like in this game and the previous one. In the end, he did not throw in the towel and he succeeded,” Scaloni said.