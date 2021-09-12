Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Mohamed Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury
football

Mohamed Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury

Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club in the 20th minute. 
Reuters | , Leeds
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring. (Getty)

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal helped Liverpool cruise to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Leeds United on Sunday in a match that was marred by a nasty injury to teenager Harvey Elliott. 

After a lightning-fast start to the game, Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club in the 20th minute, tapping home from close range from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

The visitors missed a host of chances to make it two in the first half, before Fabinho made one count early in the second period to put Juergen Klopp's side on course for three points in West Yorkshire.

There was a worrying sight later in the half as Elliott needed lengthy treatment on the pitch following a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk, with the hosts' substitute shown a straight red card for the challenge by the referee. Elliott was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious leg injury, receiving applause from Leeds fans as he was taken down the touchline.

RELATED STORIES

Liverpool regained their composure to add a stoppage-time third through Sadio Mane to put the seal on a victory that moved them above Manchester City into third in the standings, while Leeds sit 17th without a win from four league matches this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mo salah liverpool leeds united english premier league harvey elliott
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thomas Lemar hits dramatic 99th minute winner for Atletico

Inter Milan pegged back twice as battling Sampdoria earn draw

Durand Cup: Defending Champions Gokulam Kerala start with a draw

Lukaku, Kovacic break Stamford Bridge ducks as Chelsea beat Villa 3-0
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP