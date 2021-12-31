Most goals have come after I turned 30: Igor Angulo

To win—just that. I know this club was very successful last season and I want to help and do my part in bringing more success to Mumbai City. We are also playing in the AFC Champions League and we want to go out there, put our best foot forward and give a good show in the prestigious tournament.

No, there is no pressure. All the players in this club are talented players and most of them know what it takes to win. For me, it's the entire squad that contributes to a team's success and not just the attack or a handful of players. And we have a great squad who know what the club's objectives are and what their roles are.

Mumbai City had different foreign strikers in Adam Le Fondre and Ogbeche last season. You're the face of the new attacking lineup this season. Does that add to the pressure of delivering, especially after the success Mumbai had last season?

He has been coaching since he was 18, so he is probably one of the most experienced coaches around. Des is a great coach and a great person. He has come here with a bundle of experience and he's a winner. He has his ideas on how we can be successful this season and defend the championship and I think that we are on the right path.

How has it been working with the new coach, Des Buckingham? He is a young coach; in fact, a year younger than you...

I think we have a talented bunch of young boys. They are here because they are good enough to play at the highest level in India and they know it. I am of course happy if I am able to contribute and help them in any way, but they are a confident young bunch. I see their quality on the training ground every day and it's only a matter of time before they show it to everyone.

Mumbai City talks about the development of young players, especially Indians, in the squad. As one of the most seasoned players in the group, do you have a role to play in that?

The ISL is a fantastic league. I think most people tend to forget that this league is only in its eighth year. Most of the countries you mentioned have had structured leagues for many decades. I think keeping that in mind, the ISL has a great standard of football and it's organised well too. That being said, there is always room for improvement and the clubs involved are working very hard in making this a top league.

You've played in Spain, Poland, France, Cyprus and Greece. How do you compare the standard of the ISL to some of the other leagues you’ve played in?

I think it's the experience that has helped me the most. Most of the goals I have scored have come after I have turned 30. And I still feel hungry for more. And as long as my desire to play and win doesn't go away, I won't either.

Less than a month from turning 38, you have been scoring goals consistently for the last few years in the Polish league and now in the ISL. What would you put it down to?

(Along with Alberto Noguera, Angulo was left out of FC Goa’s Asian Champions League squad last season because of the competition’s 3+1 foreigners’ rule which mandates one import being from an AFC member country. Then coach, Juan Ferrando had focussed on defence and preferred Jorge Ortiz, who could play as wide midfielder and attacker as the foreigner in the frontline)

Mumbai played some great football to be the champions last season. The club's ambitions are to win and that fits perfectly with my ideas. Plus, we are playing in the AFC Champions League and that is a big motivation for me to play at the highest possible level against the best players in Asia. I had the opportunity to join other clubs as well but when the possibility of joining Mumbai City came about, I didn't have to think twice.

You burst into the ISL with FC Goa last season and emerged Golden Boot winner. Why did you leave for Mumbai City this term?

Yes, definitely. It has been a good start but it's only the start. I am happy that I have been able to help my team with the goals but our targets as a group are bigger.

Seven goals, eight matches, among the top two goalscorers—it’s been a good start for you this season, isn’t it?

But in this interview, the 37-year-old Angulo, a product of Athletic Bilbao, who represented Spain in under-19, under-20 and under-21 levels, says this is just the beginning. He also spoke about why he switched to Mumbai City, his longevity and working with a coach who is one year younger to him. Excerpts:

