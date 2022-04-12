Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Mumbai City FC create history, beat Iraq's Air Force Club to become first Indian side to win AFC Champions League match
football

Mumbai City FC create history, beat Iraq's Air Force Club to become first Indian side to win AFC Champions League match

Rahul Bheke headed Jahouh's corner in 75th minute to give Mumbai City the lead. Bheke also became the first Indian to score in an AFC Champions League fixture.
Mumbai City FC players celebrate(Mubai City FC/Twitter)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 08:01 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Mumbai City FC created history by becoming the first Indian team to win an AFC Champions League match. Des Buckinham's side came back from 0-1 down to beat Air Force Club of Iraq 2-1 in a Group B encounter. The win means Mumbai City move level on three points with Air Force Club and are three adrift of Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab, who picked up their second win in a row with a 3-0 victory over Al Jazira of the United Arab Emirates.

The 2020-21 ISL (Indian Super League) champions did not get off to the best of starts in the AFC Champions League as they lost their opening encounter to Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab but they made a roaring comeback against Iraq's Air Force Club on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

After a goalless first-half, the game took rapid strides as all three goals came in the next 45 minutes of the match. Air Force Club took the lead in the 59th minute through Hammadi Ahmad but the Indian side drew level as Diego Mauricio converted the penalty in the 70th minute.

The real turnaround of the match, however, came when Rahul Bheke headed Jahouh's corner in 75th minute to give Mumbai City the lead. Bheke also became the first Indian to score in an AFC Champions League fixture.

The Air Force Club applied immense pressure in the dying minutes of the match but the Mumbai City defence held their nerves and stood firm to secure three points for their side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai city fc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP