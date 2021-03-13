Mumbai City FC player Amey Ranawade taken off in ambulance after possible head injury in ISL final

Mumbai City FC right-back Amey Ranawade had to be taken away from the pitch in an ambulance after what looked like a head injury in first half stoppage time of the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Late in the first half, Ranawade and Bagan left back Subhasish Bose clashed near the touchline almost in front of the Mumbai City bench. Bose got up immediately but Ranawade didn't and immediately the Mumbai City bench and the players reacted exhorting for medical personnel to step in. The cameras moved away from Ranawade on the ground but their were images of Bagan's Manvir Singh praying as was Mumbai left-back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

Tiri covered his face in his shirt and for the time Ranawade was treated, rivalries were forgotten. Tiri and Hernan Santana were seen talking to each other and Bagan's medical personnel were seen helping their counterparts from the league and Mumbai. After over five minutes, cheers went up as Ranawade stood up possibly after a concussion. And immediately slipped.

Ranawade was almost forced into the ambulance and referee Tejas Nagvenkar blew an end to the half which had three minutes of added time.

The match was locked at 1-1 after the first half. Bagan had taken the lead through David Williams in the 18th minute but Mumbai drew level through a Tiri own goal, the Spaniard's second of the season.