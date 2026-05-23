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Mussolini, war fears and 1938 FIFA World Cup glory: How Italy became football’s first team to retain the crown

Italy became the first team to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles, with Brazil repeating the feat later.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 03:34 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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The summer of 1938 saw Europe standing on the verge of collapse. Adolf Hitler's influence was spreading across the continent, leading to political tensions among the major superpowers. War didn't feel distant, and yet amid the uncertainty, football carried on. The 1938 FIFA World Cup arrived in France, offering fans a temporary escape. But the tournament was also deeply tied to the politics of its time, and at the centre of it all was the Italian national football team, who were also the defending champions after winning the 1934 tournament on home soil.

Italy won back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles in 1934 and 1938.(X (FIFA World Cup))

Many questioned the triumph, and critics felt that the tournament was heavily influenced by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was accused of using football as a propaganda tool to project strength and national superiority.

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Unlike today, the 1938 edition had only 15 participating teams after Austria withdrew due to Nazi Germany's annexation. The format was straight knockout from the beginning. Italy began their campaign against Norway, and the match went to extra time. Italian striker Silvio Piola scored the winner in a 2-1 win.

Italy defeat hosts France

In the final, the Italians faced Hungary, the favourites for their attacking football. The Hungarians also took the lead early, raising hopes of a victory. But Italy responded immediately as Colaussi equalised and then Piola put them ahead. By the time it was halftime, the defending champions were in total control.

Italy eventually clinched a 4-2 victory, and Piola scored twice, a performance considered by many to be one of the finest ever in a World Cup final. Meanwhile, on the touchline stood coach Vittorio Pozzo, known for his calmness. Pozzo is the only manager to win two men's World Cup trophies.

First team to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles

Soon after Italy lifted the trophy in Colombes, the world changed completely. World War II broke out in 1939, and the World Cup disappeared for 12 years. The 1942 and 1946 editions were cancelled, meaning Italy remained champions not for four years, but for sixteen. They also became the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles, with Brazil repeating the feat later. Over the years, the 1938 Italian side has occupied a complex space between greatness and politics. They were brilliant players, tactically ahead of their time. But their success also falls under the shadow of Mussolini's fascist regime.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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