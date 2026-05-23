The summer of 1938 saw Europe standing on the verge of collapse. Adolf Hitler's influence was spreading across the continent, leading to political tensions among the major superpowers. War didn't feel distant, and yet amid the uncertainty, football carried on. The 1938 FIFA World Cup arrived in France, offering fans a temporary escape. But the tournament was also deeply tied to the politics of its time, and at the centre of it all was the Italian national football team, who were also the defending champions after winning the 1934 tournament on home soil.

Italy won back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles in 1934 and 1938.(X (FIFA World Cup))

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Many questioned the triumph, and critics felt that the tournament was heavily influenced by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was accused of using football as a propaganda tool to project strength and national superiority.

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Unlike today, the 1938 edition had only 15 participating teams after Austria withdrew due to Nazi Germany's annexation. The format was straight knockout from the beginning. Italy began their campaign against Norway, and the match went to extra time. Italian striker Silvio Piola scored the winner in a 2-1 win.

Italy defeat hosts France

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{{^usCountry}} In the quarter-finals, Italy faced hosts France in Paris, and it turned out to be a politically charged affair. The Italians chose to wear black shirts instead of their usual blue kit, a direct symbol of Mussolini's regime. In reaction, the French fans booed throughout the match. Brazil humbled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the quarter-finals, Italy faced hosts France in Paris, and it turned out to be a politically charged affair. The Italians chose to wear black shirts instead of their usual blue kit, a direct symbol of Mussolini's regime. In reaction, the French fans booed throughout the match. Brazil humbled {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Italian players were ruthless, thrashing France 3-1. By the time the semi-final arrived, Italy looked like a dominant, unstoppable force. Waiting for them was a star-studded Brazil. But the Brazilians became overconfident and rested star player Leonidas da Silva, reportedly believing they would reach the final without him. But Lady Luck had plans as goals from Gino Colaussi and Piola sealed a 2-1 victory. Silvio Piola shines in 1938 FIFA World Cup final {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Italian players were ruthless, thrashing France 3-1. By the time the semi-final arrived, Italy looked like a dominant, unstoppable force. Waiting for them was a star-studded Brazil. But the Brazilians became overconfident and rested star player Leonidas da Silva, reportedly believing they would reach the final without him. But Lady Luck had plans as goals from Gino Colaussi and Piola sealed a 2-1 victory. Silvio Piola shines in 1938 FIFA World Cup final {{/usCountry}}

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In the final, the Italians faced Hungary, the favourites for their attacking football. The Hungarians also took the lead early, raising hopes of a victory. But Italy responded immediately as Colaussi equalised and then Piola put them ahead. By the time it was halftime, the defending champions were in total control.

Italy eventually clinched a 4-2 victory, and Piola scored twice, a performance considered by many to be one of the finest ever in a World Cup final. Meanwhile, on the touchline stood coach Vittorio Pozzo, known for his calmness. Pozzo is the only manager to win two men's World Cup trophies.

First team to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles

Soon after Italy lifted the trophy in Colombes, the world changed completely. World War II broke out in 1939, and the World Cup disappeared for 12 years. The 1942 and 1946 editions were cancelled, meaning Italy remained champions not for four years, but for sixteen. They also became the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles, with Brazil repeating the feat later. Over the years, the 1938 Italian side has occupied a complex space between greatness and politics. They were brilliant players, tactically ahead of their time. But their success also falls under the shadow of Mussolini's fascist regime.

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