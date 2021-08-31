Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Nepal are always tough when they play against us: Chhetri
football

Nepal are always tough when they play against us: Chhetri

India are scheduled to play Nepal on September 2 and September 5 in two away games.
PTI | , Kathmandu
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:50 PM IST
File image of Sunil Chhetri.(Getty Images)

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is expecting a tough outing in their two upcoming friendly internationals against Nepal.

India are scheduled to play Nepal on September 2 and September 5 in two away games.

"This is an excellent opportunity for us to improve as a team. Given the current circumstances, it wasn't easy to get a friendly game," Chhetri told the All India Football Federation.

"The Nepal federation and government invited us to play, and we thank them for the opportunity and the gesture.

"Nepal are a very tough side, especially when they play against us, and we are aware of the extreme challenge the two matches present us," he added.

Other than Chhetri, Pritam Kotal and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, none of the players of the current team have been to Nepal with the senior side.

The trio was there in 2015 when India qualified from the play-offs to the Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

RELATED STORIES

For Chhetri, this is his fourth visit to the Himalayan nation.

Head coach Igor Stimac said, "I just hope that it doesn't rain heavily."

Coincidentally, the preparatory camp in Kolkata had also witnessed heavy downpours, but not extreme enough to become a concern.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunil chhetri all india football federation india football coach igor stimac
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years

Juventus announces Ronaldo exit, signs Kean as a replacement

Brazil's Willian leaves Arsenal for boyhood team Corinthians

India finds another spearhead in Sumit Antil
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP