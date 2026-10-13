Netflix secures 2030 FIFA World Cup rights in Spain and Andorra

The American streaming giant Netflix has secured the exclusive audiovisual rights to the 2030 men’s FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra. It will stream all 104 matches of the competition, which involves 48 teams. The agreement, announced on October 13, 2026, allows Netflix to expand its live sports portfolio. This is also the first time it will be streaming a major international men’s football tournament in Spain, one of the host nations for the event.

Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The exclusivity of the deal does not mean that all matches will be accessible only to subscribers. As per the agreement, Netflix will stream one match for free on every matchday. Besides, it will also offer a separate package to a national free-to-air broadcaster. This will cover all of Spain’s matches, the two semi-finals and the final. However, no broadcaster has been named, and further details are expected to be revealed closer to the tournament. The agreement did not reveal anything about an equivalent arrangement for Andorra.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Netflix also plans to offer pre-match, half-time, and post-match shows from a Spanish perspective. There will also be a daily round-up show on matchdays and an extensive build-up ahead of the tournament. However, full details of presenters, commentators, production partners and subscription plans have not yet been revealed.

Netflix strengthens its relationship with FIFA

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The agreement strengthens an already developing relationship between FIFA and Netflix. It has already acquired the broadcasting rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups in the USA and Canada. Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said, “Few events unite people like the World Cup,” after the agreement was announced. She also recalled watching Spain lift the trophy during the 2026 World Cup and said that bringing the tournament to fans in Spain and Andorra would be especially meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement strengthens an already developing relationship between FIFA and Netflix. It has already acquired the broadcasting rights to the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups in the USA and Canada. Bela Bajaria, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said, “Few events unite people like the World Cup,” after the agreement was announced. She also recalled watching Spain lift the trophy during the 2026 World Cup and said that bringing the tournament to fans in Spain and Andorra would be especially meaningful. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Live sport is already a major part of Netflix. It carries NFL games, Major League Baseball, WWE, boxing and mixed martial arts. There are also some notable football documentaries, too, like Captains of the World, Beckham, LALIGA: All Access and The Figo Affair.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As far as the 2030 FIFA World Cup is concerned, it will be a special tournament in the sport's history. The 24th edition marks the centennial of the tournament. The first edition was held in Uruguay in 1930. The competition is scheduled to run from June 8 to July 21. The principal hosts for the tournament will be Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay slated to host one centenary match each. The exclusive rights secured by Netflix do not extend to the other host countries.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström has welcomed the agreement. “Our shared ambition is to bring fans closer to the game,” he said. The financial value of the agreement has not been disclosed. Notably, during the 2026 World Cup, Spain’s matches were aired by TVE, while DAZN broadcast all 104 matches through Mediapro’s pay-TV World Cup channel.