Home / Sports / Football / Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Joint top-scorer Cody Gakpo in focus as NED face USA in Round of 16
Live

Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Joint top-scorer Cody Gakpo in focus as NED face USA in Round of 16

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 07:28 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs USA: Netherlands face USA in their Round of 16 fixture at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar in Qatar. Follow here Live Score and Live Updates of NED vs USA Football WC match.

NED vs USA Live Score: Netherlands face USA in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture, in Qatar.
NED vs USA Live Score: Netherlands face USA in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture, in Qatar.
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: Netherlands face USA in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, on Saturday. Topping Group A, the Dutch grabbed two wins and a draw, registering seven points. Meanwhile, USA managed to finish in second position in Group B, with a win and two draws (five points). Much of the focus for Netherlands will be star attacking midfielder Cody Gakpo, who has become the pivotal force for their attacking play. The PSV man with three goals is also on top of the Golden Boot race, joint-highest Ecuador's Enner Valencia, Spain's Alvaro Morata, France's Kylian Mbappe and England's Marcus Rashford. All five previous encounters between both sides have been in friendlies with the Dutch winning four between 1998 and 2010. USA won their most recent meeting in 2015.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2022 07:27 PM IST

    Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Netherlands: Noppert (GK), Timber, Van Dijk (C), Ake, Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind, Klaasen, Gakpo, Depay

    USA: Turner (GK), Zimmerman, Dest, Ream, Robinson, Adams (C), Musah, McKennie Weah, Ferreira, Pulisic

  • Dec 03, 2022 07:19 PM IST

    Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the first Round of 16 clash of the ongoing FIFA World Cup, as the mighty Netherlands take on USA at the at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Stay tuned folks for an exciting contest!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup netherlands usa + 1 more

Netherlands vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: In-form NED face USA in RO16

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 07:20 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs USA: Netherlands face USA in their Round of 16 fixture at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar in Qatar. Follow here Live Score and Live Updates of NED vs USA Football WC match.

NED vs USA Live Score: Netherlands face USA in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture, in Qatar.
NED vs USA Live Score: Netherlands face USA in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture, in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo hails Portugal’s group stage form, backs team for RO16

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 06:25 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: With Portugal qualifying for the Round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo had a special message for his teammates and fans.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva.(REUTERS)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva.(REUTERS)

Watch: Cavani furiously smashes VAR display screen after Uruguay's FIFA WC exit

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 05:29 PM IST

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani went a step further in his frustration and kicked down the VAR display screen installed near one of the exit tunnels. The controversial video of him bringing down the VAR screen, got viral on social media.

Screengrab of Edinson Cavani smashing VAR display screen after Uruguay's shocking exit from FIFA World Cup 2022(twitter)
Screengrab of Edinson Cavani smashing VAR display screen after Uruguay's shocking exit from FIFA World Cup 2022(twitter)

Argentina vs Australia Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Today

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 04:15 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia Live Streaming: Argentina are looking to avoid an upset as they face an unheralded Australia in the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia Live Streaming:(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Australia Live Streaming:(REUTERS)

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup: What records can Messi break in RO16?

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 03:52 PM IST

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina captain Lionel Messi could near or break some records in his side's crucial Round of 16 clash vs Australia.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi in action for Argentina.(REUTERS)

Watch: Uruguay players scuffle with referee, chase him to the tunnel

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Uruguay won 2-0 against Ghana in their last group stage match on Friday but their shocking exit despite winning , didn't go down well with their players. The Uruguayan players stirred a controversy as they got involved in a scuffle with German referee Daniel Siebert after the match ended.

Screengrab of Uruguayan players scuffling with German referee Daniel Siebert (twitter)
Screengrab of Uruguayan players scuffling with German referee Daniel Siebert (twitter)

‘Told him to shut up’: Ronaldo ‘insulted’ by South Korea player in verbal spat

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Portugal still topped Group H despite the result, which also sent South Korea into the last 16, but Ronaldo looked annoyed as he slowly walked off when his number went up in the 65th minute.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match against South Korea(AFP)
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match against South Korea(AFP)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Netherlands vs USA Football Live Streaming

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:17 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Netherlands vs USA Football: Here are all the Live streaming details of where and where to watch the Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Netherlands vs USA Football Live Streaming(AP)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Netherlands vs USA Football Live Streaming(AP)

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Teams, fixture, venue - All you need to know

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 08:15 AM IST

The Round of 16 matches will begin from December 3 with each day having two games - 8:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST - and will continue till December 7.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 - Full fixture
FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 - Full fixture

Watch: Referee's act after sending off Cameroon's hero vs Brazil goes viral

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 10:00 AM IST

On Friday night Vincent Aboubakar scored a famous goal to hand the Indomitable Lions a historic Word Cup win against Brazil. But what unfolded moments after the goal became viral instantly on social media.

Vincent Aboubakar heads winner against Brazil but is sent off for his celebration
Vincent Aboubakar heads winner against Brazil but is sent off for his celebration

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 07:31 AM IST

Most importantly for Switzerland, it went through to the knockout round after finishing second in Group G and will next face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. But the tensions surrounding this particular match-up always threatened to explode.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Serbia v Switzerland - Switzerland players celebrate qualifying for the knockout stages REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Serbia v Switzerland - Switzerland players celebrate qualifying for the knockout stages REUTERS/Suhaib Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Watch: Suarez left inconsolable after watching South Korea beat Portugal

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 07:25 AM IST

On Friday night, South Korea stunned, not just Portugal, but also Uruguay, leaving Luis Suarez in consolable on the bench after the referee blew the final whistle.

Uruguay's Luis Saurez was left in tears after they failed to make it to the World Cup round of 16
Uruguay's Luis Saurez was left in tears after they failed to make it to the World Cup round of 16

Brazil lose first WC group league game this century, qualify as group toppers

football
Published on Dec 03, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Cameroon’s 1-0 win through Aboubakar’s stoppage-time goal was the first time an African team beat the five-time champions

Brazil's Neymar, second left, and his teammates after the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar(AP)
Brazil's Neymar, second left, and his teammates after the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar(AP)

Deja vu for Germany as refereeing decisions grab the spotlight

football
Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:54 PM IST

While technology has wiped out the debate over off-side goals, there are still a number of contentious refereeing decisions at the 2022 World Cup

Japan topped the group with six points(Getty Images)
Japan topped the group with six points(Getty Images)

Japan, Australia punch above their weight

football
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 12:10 AM IST

For the first time in six World Cups this century, there will be three teams from the Asian Confederation in the Round of 16.

Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates after scoring a goal during a match against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Khalifa International Stadium, in Al Rayyan on Friday. Japan won the match 2-1(FIFA World Cup Twitter)
Japan's Ritsu Doan celebrates after scoring a goal during a match against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Khalifa International Stadium, in Al Rayyan on Friday. Japan won the match 2-1(FIFA World Cup Twitter)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out