New boss Ruben Amorim settles for point on Man Utd debut as Ipswich fight back

Ruben Amorim had to settle for a point on his debut as Manchester United head coach after Omari Hutchinson cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s second-minute opener in an end-to-end 1-1 Premier League draw at Ipswich. Amorim had dubbed himself ‘the smiling one’ on Friday but was motionless when Rashford tapped home after 81 seconds following excellent play by Amad Diallo, who was used at right wing-back. Omari Hutchinson (centre) celebrated an equaliser against Manchester United (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Newly-promoted Town, buoyed by a first league win of the season at Tottenham a fortnight ago, responded with aplomb and levelled after 43 minutes through Hutchinson’s deflected left-footed strike.

There would be no second-half winner, but Amorim was indebted to goalkeeper Andre Onana for two stunning saves to deny Liam Delap either side of half-time.

A point did little for United’s top-four ambitions, but they extended their unbeaten run to five matches to move up one place to 12th. This was a special occasion for Ipswich boss and boyhood United fan Kieran McKenna, but all eyes were on Amorim and he stuck with the trusted 3-4-3 formation that served him so well at Sporting Lisbon.

Jonny Evans, only three years younger than his new boss, was at the heart of the visitors’ defence, with Diallo used in an unfamiliar right wing-back role and Rashford played through the middle instead of Rasmus Hojlund.

With only 81 seconds played, those bold decisions paid off as United opened their account under Amorim through Rashford. It was all about Diallo as he raced past Jens Cajuste’s lunging tackle and crossed the ball in for Rashford to poke home ahead of a static Arijanet Muric.

United’s vocal travelling faithful celebrated wildly but Amorim was unmoved on the touchline. Not long after Christian Eriksen fizzed an effort wide, Ipswich settled and Sammie Szmodics forced Onana to parry wide his curler from distance. Alejandro Garnacho responded with another shot sent narrowly off target before a short delay for Diallo to get treatment allowed Amorim the chance to address his players.

A succession of fouls halted the flow of the match before Ipswich built momentum as Hutchinson hit a free-kick straight at Onana before another strike was blocked by Diogo Dalot. Referee Anthony Taylor was without VAR at this point due to a fire alarm at Stockley Park, but McKenna’s men did not care as they hit their straps.

Only a miraculous block by Onana kept it 1-0 after Leif Davis got in behind the United defence and brilliantly teed up Delap, who should have scored from eight yards. It was brief respite as Hutchinson produced Ipswich’s deserved leveller in the 43rd minute.

Hutchinson twisted away from Casemiro and let fly with his left-footed strike from 22 yards deflecting off Noussair Mazraoui and beyond a helpless Onana. Delap left his mark on Evans and Mazraoui before half-time and almost had a goal to celebrate seven minutes into the second period. Manchester City academy graduate Delap brilliantly turned Matthijs De Ligt before he passed out to Wes Burns and then got on the end of his cross, but his back flick was saved by Onana’s feet.

It jolted the away side into life, although Cajuste’s last-ditch tackle on Garnacho was celebrated like a goal before Dara O’Shea blocked a Bruno Fernandes effort. Amorim had already seen enough and sent on Manuel Ugarte and Luke Shaw – making his first appearance of the season – with 56 minutes on the clock.

A second double substitution followed for United as young forwards Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were introduced, but surprisingly Rashford made way.

When Fernandes flashed a 79th-minute free-kick wide, it was expected to signal a late onslaught but Conor Chaplin fired straight at Onana from Jack Clarke’s cut back before Diallo’s shot was blocked as it ended 1-1.