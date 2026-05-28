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Neymar out of Brazil friendlies and set to miss World Cup opener

CBF doctor confirms Neymar has grade-two calf injury. Diagnosis contradicts Santos club doctor. Neymar has not played for Brazil since 2023.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 11:14 pm IST
Reuters |
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Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's upcoming friendlies and is set to miss their World Cup opener after scans revealed a grade-two calf injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Thursday.

Bad news for Brazil.(AFP)

CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar delivered the blow ahead of a players' press conference, confirming the 34-year-old forward faces two to three more weeks on the sidelines.

"Neymar reported for duty yesterday here at Granja Comary, underwent all the medical tests, which concluded with an MRI scan revealing a grade-two calf injury, not just swelling. He is expected to be cleared in two to three weeks," Lasmar said.

Also Read: France, World Cup 2026: Greatest team in last 30 years looks set for more glory under Kylian Mbappe

He did not say whether Neymar could be dropped from the squad.

Brazil are in Group C also alongside Haiti and Scotland.

Things go from bad to worse!

Manager Carlo Ancelotti had already been without defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos and forward Gabriel Martinelli for Sunday's fixture due to their involvement in last weekend's Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar's recall last week had generated widespread excitement after he had not featured in Ancelotti's plans during the Italian's year in charge. The forward, who has scored 79 goals in 128 international appearances, has endured years of injury trouble and an underwhelming return to Santos.

In an interview with Reuters in early May, Ancelotti said that Neymar would receive no special treatment and that his place in the squad would be strictly based on fitness and form, not sentiment.

For now, Brazil must plan without him.

 
neymar calf injury
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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