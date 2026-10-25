Neymar sent off under Vini Jr rule, accuses opponent of abusing anti-racism measure

Neymar was sent off in Santos’ 1-1 draw against Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. The superstar's suspension came under the “Vini Junior rule” for covering his mouth while arguing with Rodrigo Nestor. Neymar later admitted his mistake but accused Nestor of exploiting the anti-racism measure.

Neymar looked dejected after the match. (REUTERS)

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Just before halftime, Neymar threw the ball at Nestor after a foul. During the break, Nestor spoke to SporTV as Bahia led thanks to Luciano Juba’s goal.

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“I know perfectly well where I come from. I was born in Itaquera; it was difficult to get where I am today, and I’m proud to wear the Bahia jersey. He knows what he said to me. It was disrespectful to me and to the Bahia jersey,” Nestor said.

Nestor further added that while Neymar is a footballing idol, he failed as a person. “He is an idol to everyone as a player, but today he failed as a person because of the way he spoke. You shouldn’t do those kinds of things. My parents raised me very well, and I’m grateful for the upbringing they gave me. I would never say something like that.”

Neymar hits back after VAR dismissal

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{{^usCountry}} The incident did not stop there. Just before the restart, Neymar approached Nestor while covering his mouth. Nestor alerted Savio Pereira Sampaio, the officiating referee. This led to a VAR review and subsequently a straight red card for Neymar. He was also restrained from further confrontation with Nestor. In his absence, it was Luan Peres who equalised late for Santos. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident did not stop there. Just before the restart, Neymar approached Nestor while covering his mouth. Nestor alerted Savio Pereira Sampaio, the officiating referee. This led to a VAR review and subsequently a straight red card for Neymar. He was also restrained from further confrontation with Nestor. In his absence, it was Luan Peres who equalised late for Santos. {{/usCountry}}

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“What Nestor did to me today is very serious. Serious because this is a rule created to combat racism. He tried to gain an advantage in the game because I put my hand over my mouth, and I didn’t even say anything to him. Obviously, we were training insults, taking digs at each other, and that’s fine; it’s part of football,” Neymar later said on Instagram.

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“But what he did is very serious. I was in midfield; we were joking around and arguing. I was joking with the two centre-backs, and he used that to gain an advantage in the game. If this is a rule created to combat racism, how can he do these things? It’s surreal.

“I'm really upset about what happened because he was so underhanded. Really, really underhanded. I saw an interview where he said I'd insulted him, that he couldn't repeat it because there were kids watching. Man, he faked it. I threw the ball at his waist, and he put his hand to his face. And what kind of example does he think he's setting?

“I f...ed up, right? I gave an idiot a chance to make a name for himself, but that's fine. Now, Nestor, at least I'll sleep with a clear conscience. You, with your dirty tricks, you won't. Because this rule is meant to combat racism, not for you to use to your advantage.”

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The use of the red card for covering the mouth in provocative confrontations is an IFAB-approved rule. It is called the “Vini Jr rule” because it was introduced after Vinicius Jr's alleged racist abuse by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni earlier this year in a Champions League game.

Although it does not prove the allegations against him, Neymar is set to miss the ties against Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino after receiving a straight red and his third yellow card (for throwing the ball at Nestor).

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An intriguing part of the Brazilian star's 2026-27 season is that the number of cards he has received. In 27 appearances, he has received 13 cards (yellow plus red) and scored 10 goals.