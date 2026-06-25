Neymar's touching birthday tribute to Lionel Messi proves football's greatest friendship still stands strong

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. offered a touching tribute to longtime friend Lionel Messi on the Argentine maestro’s birthday. Lionel Messi and Neymar shared the dressing room at Barcelona and PSG

After Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland sealed their progress to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages, Neymar was asked in a post-match interview if he had any words for Messi on the occasion of his 39th birthday.

The Santos forward was quick to praise the Argentina captain and said their friendship extends far beyond football. "Messi is an even better person off the field," he said. When prompted by an interviewer that Messi is also great on the field, Neymar laughed in agreement.

"That's why I'm so happy to know him and have played with him. He's a great friend. We've talked a lot, including over the last few days, and he knows how much I love him."

Neymar and Messi's relationship spans over a decade, beginning during their time together at FC Barcelona. Arriving at Camp Nou in 2013, a young Neymar was immediately taken under Messi’s wing. Alongside Luis Suárez, they formed the feared "MSN" attacking trident, dismantling European defences and securing a historic continental treble in 2015. Messi provided the mentorship; Neymar provided the flair. Together, they forged an intuitive, selfless partnership that was as deadly as it was beautiful.

The bond survived Neymar’s world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and was unexpectedly rekindled when Messi arrived in the French capital in 2021. Their time in Paris was complex, marked by domestic titles but undeniable European frustration.

Both players left PSG in 2023 — Messi for Inter Miami and Neymar for Al-Hilal. While Messi has enjoyed a sparkling time with the American club, Neymar struggled with injuries in Saudi Arabia before returning to his childhood club Santos in Brazil last year. The 2026 World Cup is likely to be the last hurrah for both best friends.

Messi has enjoyed a fine start to the tournament, scoring all five of Argentina’s goals in their two group game wins. He celebrated his 39th birthday with the national squad, and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message:

"Thanks to my country and to the whole world for so many greetings. Every year they surpass and excite me more. Thanks to my family and friends, who are always there. And thank you to my colleagues for this special gift. It is a great pleasure to live all of this and to be able to share it with you. It’s a beautiful thing going out to compete with anyone knowing I got them on my side. Thank you, Big Hug!"

Messi and Argentina will face Jordan on Sunday in their final group stage match.