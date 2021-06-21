Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Macedonia vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

North Macedonia vs Netherlands, UEFA Euro 2020: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Netherlands and North Macedonia.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:26 PM IST
North Macedonia's Goran Pandev during training.(REUTERS)

UEFA EURO 2020, North Macedonia vs Netherlands Live Streaming: Netherlands have already qualified for the last 16 and might make some changes to the playing XI. However, they would need to secure another win in order to qualify as table toppers to avoid facing a tough match-up in the knockout stage. On the other hand, North Macedonia are in fourth place and have no chance of reaching the next stage. Only pride is at stake for them.

Here’s all you need to know about North Macedonia vs Netherlands UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands will take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands begins at 9:30 PM IST on Monday (June 21).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between North Macedonia vs Netherlands will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the North Macedonia vs Netherlands match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020

