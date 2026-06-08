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Odegaard on target as Norway draw with Morocco

Odegaard on target as Norway draw with Morocco

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 02:40 am IST
AFP |
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Martin Odegaard scored a second-half equalizer as Norway came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with African giants Morocco in a World Cup warm-up match on Sunday.

Odegaard on target as Norway draw with Morocco

Arsenal captain Odegaard swept in an emphatic finish from Oscar Bobb's low cross on 75 minutes in Harrison, New Jersey, to cancel out Brahim Diaz's early goal for Morocco.

Morocco made history four years ago by becoming the first team from Africa ever to reach the last four of a World Cup, eventually losing a tense semi-final to France.

The Atlas Lions are targeting another deep run at the 2026 World Cup, where they open their Group C campaign against Brazil next Saturday before further first round matches with Scotland and Haiti.

Against fellow World Cup qualifiers Norway on Sunday, the Moroccans suggested they could well be equipped to mount a deep run at the 2026 finals.

Diaz opened the scoring after just eight minutes, calmly gathering a cross after a superb run down the left flank by Abde Ezzalzouli before burying a low finish.

Norway kick off their tournament against Group I opponents Iraq on June 16 before taking on Senegal and France.

rcw/bb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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