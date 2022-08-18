Home / Sports / Football / Odisha FC demolish North East United FC 6-0 in Durand Cup

Odisha FC demolish North East United FC 6-0 in Durand Cup

football
Published on Aug 18, 2022 07:47 PM IST

Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener

Odisha FC's Pedro Martín in action against NorthEast United at Durand Cup(Twitter/OdishaFC)
Odisha FC's Pedro Martín in action against NorthEast United at Durand Cup(Twitter/OdishaFC)
PTI | , Guwahati

Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0 in their Durand Cup opener in Guwahati on Wednesday. Jerry opened the scoring in the 15th minute, producing a fine finish to a well worked out team move.

Eleven minutes later goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte got into the act with an accurate throw-out across the field to find Nandhakumar Sekar on the left.

The Salem-based player showed a bit of trickery to take out two defenders before nailing a shot in the top corner. Jerry got his second (37'), getting at the end of a Raynier, Pedro, Nadha move to put the game at rest.

In what turned out to be a clinical performance in the end, Josep Gombau's side produced a late dazzle in the second half to complete the rout.

Gombau brought out his substitutes and all three responded with goals.

Isak scored with a brilliant header off a Nandha corner in the 81st minute, and then, Diego Muricio found the net with a wonderful free-kick (87').

Thoiba Singh (90') in the final minute of the game tapped in to make it a day to forget for the team from the northeast.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
durand cup
durand cup
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out