Rank outsiders Malawi qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals and the World Cup by coming from behind to beat Ghana 2-1 in Morocco on Sunday.

Outsiders Malawi reach WAFCON semi-finals and World Cup

Trailing after just seven minutes when Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah volleyed Ghana into the lead, Malawi levelled five minutes later as a Temwa Chawinga shot was deflected into the net.

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With 79 minutes gone in Rabat, the Malawians went ahead when Rose Kadzere burst into the area and fired past goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan.

Rattled Ghana forced late pressure, but never seriously threatened to equalise in the WAFCON quarter-final.

In the semi-finals on Wednesday, Malawi will face Algeria in Casablanca after hosts Morocco tackle Cameroon in Rabat. None of the teams have previously won the WAFCON.

All four semi-finalists secure places at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. The losing quarter-finalists will get a second chance via African and inter-continental play-offs.

Malawi were dismissed as no-hopers before the WAFCON as they are ranked 153rd in the world and had never before qualified for the marquee African women's football tournament.

But they stunned record 10-time WAFCON champions Nigeria in their first match, then beat Egypt. A loss to Zambia did not prevent them winning the group on goals scored.

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{{^usCountry}} Ghana had been WAFCON runners-up three times and are ranked 62 places above Malawi, but the longer the quarter-final progressed, the likelier a shock result became. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghana had been WAFCON runners-up three times and are ranked 62 places above Malawi, but the longer the quarter-final progressed, the likelier a shock result became. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in Casablanca, Myriam Nyadjou scored from a free-kick to give Cameroon a surprise 1-0 quarter-final victory over defending champions Nigeria.

The 19-year-old struck after 19 minutes, slamming a rising shot past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and into the corner of the net.

Nigeria pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages only to be constantly defied by acrobatic saves from Michaely Bihina.

The closest the Super Falcons came to scoring was in the third minute of added time when Esther Okoronkwo won a race for possession with Bihina, but her shot trickled wide.

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Just before the miss, Nigeria introduced six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala, who was not sufficiently fit to start.

But the Saudi Arabia-based striker was unable to make an impact and Cameroon comfortably survived the last few minutes for only their second victory over Nigeria in 14 WAFCON meetings.

As the Namibian referee signalled full-time, the Cameroon substitutes and coaches raced on to the pitch and hugged the Indomitable Lionesses.

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