Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: France face dangerous Paraguay in Round of 16
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It's now or never for France! Paraguay stands between them and the last 8. But they will also need to be wary as they face a side which knocked out Germany.
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay will hope to cause another major upset at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 as they take on France in the Round of 16 in Philadelphia. France is among the title contenders but will be wary of Paraguay's threat, which knocked out Germany in the Round of 32. But France will hope it is a straightforward affair, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line, supported by Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele. Mbappe is second in the Golden Boot race with six goals. Meanwhile is the top assist provider in this World Cup (5). France has also won each of their last seven Round of 16 matches at the World Cup. They were last eliminated in a 16-team knockout in 1934, losing 3-2 to Austria. ...Read More
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- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 01:40:26 am
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: ‘Paraguay have quality’ - Kounde
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay can be dangerous in the counter and Kounde knows that. Speaking to L'Equipe, defender Kounde said, "You like to emphasise that Paraguay is a tenacious team, but they also have quality and the players to exploit counter-attacks. They have a physical team that can be dangerous on the counter-attack. We expect a difficult match, and we know that we will have to be strong in the duels, to impose our physicality to be effective with the ball."
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 01:34:47 am
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Big change
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Tchouameni has been ruled out with a thigh injury. Kone is in the starting line-up and will partner Rabiot in midfield.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 01:24:06 am
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Starting line-ups
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay - Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez (captain), Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Miguel Almiron, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza; Julio Enciso
France - Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain)
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 01:17:19 am
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Olise key for France
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Olise has been for France in this World Cup. He already has five assists, the most by any player in a single WC edition, since Habler for Germany in 1994.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 01:04:31 am
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: BIG GAME IN PHILADELPHIA!
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: This is the sixth meeting between Paraguay and France across all competitions and a third at the World Cup. France clinched victories in their previous two meetings at the World Cup, 7-3 in 1958 and 1-0 in 1998. Deschamps was the captain in 1998. France is also unbeaten against Paraguay (3 wins, 2 draws). This is their first meeting since France's 5-0 win in 2017.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 12:57:05 am
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome everyone!
Paraguay vs France LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of the second Round of 16 fixture! This time it is Paraguay vs France in Philadelphia! Can the Les Bleus end Paraguay's dream run?