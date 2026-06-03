Pele's 1958 World Cup final jersey goes under the hammer, carrying the night Brazil found their football God

Pele’s 1958 World Cup final jersey is set to go under the hammer later this month, with the iconic piece of football memorabilia expected to fetch around $6 million, approximately ₹5.7 crore, at auction.

Pele's 1958 jersey will be auctioned.(X images)

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According to a report by The Athletic, the jersey worn by the late Brazil legend during the 1958 FIFA World Cup final will be auctioned by Sotheby’s between June 29 and July 16.

Pele’s teenage World Cup magic returns to spotlight

The jersey carries one of football’s most powerful origin stories. Pele was only 17 when he played the 1958 final against Sweden and scored twice in Brazil’s 5-2 win. That performance did not merely seal Brazil’s first World Cup title; it also announced Pele to the world as a generational force who would go on to become one of the sport’s defining figures.

The 1958 final remains one of the most important matches in World Cup history. Brazil had arrived with extraordinary talent, but the tournament became the first major chapter in Pele’s global legend. His two goals against Sweden turned the final into a coronation night. A teenager from Brazil had not just played on football’s biggest stage; he had bent it around himself.

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{{^usCountry}} Pele would later become the only footballer to win three FIFA World Cups, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His career with Santos and Brazil made him one of the game’s most recognisable names, while his influence stretched far beyond statistics, trophies and highlight reels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pele would later become the only footballer to win three FIFA World Cups, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His career with Santos and Brazil made him one of the game’s most recognisable names, while his influence stretched far beyond statistics, trophies and highlight reels. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} FIFA’s website credits Pele with 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, including friendlies and matches played during military service. In official matches, he scored 757 goals in 812 appearances. For Brazil, he played 114 matches and scored 95 goals, including 77 in official international fixtures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIFA’s website credits Pele with 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, including friendlies and matches played during military service. In official matches, he scored 757 goals in 812 appearances. For Brazil, he played 114 matches and scored 95 goals, including 77 in official international fixtures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Zverev powers into French Open semis as Fonseca run ends Football memorabilia market eyes another huge sale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Zverev powers into French Open semis as Fonseca run ends Football memorabilia market eyes another huge sale {{/usCountry}}

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The expected price of Pele’s jersey places it among the most valuable pieces of football memorabilia to come to auction. Such items have increasingly become trophy assets, especially when they are tied to moments that changed the sport’s mythology.

The Adidas Azteca ball used in the 1986 World Cup Quarter-final, which is remembered for Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal and his later “Goal of the Century”, was reportedly sold for around £2.5 million to £3 million in 2022.

Maradona’s shirt from the same match fetched £7.1 million, approximately ₹9.1 crore, at auction in May 2022, underlining the extraordinary value attached to the match-worn items from football’s most iconic moments.

Pele’s 1958 final jersey now enters that same rarefied market. For collectors, it is not simply a Brazil shirt. It is a physical remnant from the night a 17-year-old changed the sport’s imagination, gave Brazil its first World Cup, and began a career that would turn his name into football shorthand for greatness.

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