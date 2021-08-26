Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City in 2023
football

Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City in 2023

"The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 07:34 AM IST
File image of Pep Guardiola.(Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to leave the Premier League champions when his contract expires in 2023 as he wants to take a break before venturing into international football, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.

"The next step will be a national team, if there is a possibility," Guardiola was quoted by Spanish daily Marca.

"After seven years at this club, I think I'm going to have a break. I will need to rest after being somewhere so many years and also stop to evaluate what we've done and to try to learn from other coaches.

"If, during this process of stopping, there is a chance to coach a national team then I think I'd like that. I'd like to coach at a European Championship or Copa America or World Cup. I'd like to experience that."

Former midfielder Guardiola has won three league titles with City and as many with previous clubs Bayern Munich and Barcelona as manager. But the Champions League trophy has eluded him at City after he lifted two at Barca.

RELATED STORIES

Guardiola also won six league titles and the 1992 European Cup with Barcelona as a player, having scored five goals in 47 internationals for Spain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pep guardiola
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Winless in EPL, Arsenal rout West Brom 6-0 in League Cup

Groups and fixtures confirmed for 130th Durand Cup football tournament

PSG rejects Madrid offer for Mbappé but is open to negotiate

East Bengal, SCL end fight, agree to play ISL after Mamata's intervention
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP