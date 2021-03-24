Home / Sports / Football / Pirlo and Ronaldo certain to stay at Juventus, says club chief Nedved
football

Pirlo and Ronaldo certain to stay at Juventus, says club chief Nedved

Ronaldo was also criticised following Juve’s European exit and has been the subject of speculation that he could depart at the end of the season.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:12 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo: File photo(REUTERS)

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo and striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave Turin despite a disappointing season, the Serie A champions’ vice-president Pavel Nedved said on Wednesday.

Pirlo was surprisingly named as Maurizio Sarri’s successor last August despite having no previous management experience.

The 41-year-old, who won the World Cup, two Champions Leagues and six Serie A titles before retiring as a player in 2017, has come in for fierce criticism recently as Juve's hopes of landing a 10th consecutive league title dwindle.

Juventus suffered a Champions League last-16 elimination against Porto on March 9, before falling to a shock defeat to lowly Benevento on Sunday that left them 10 points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

“Pirlo is and will be the coach of Juventus, that’s 100% certain,” Nedved told DAZN.

“We committed to a project with Andrea, knowing that there would be difficulties. We wanted to do better than this and haven't managed to, but difficulties were predicted.

“We are very calm. We’re on the path that we wanted, which we will stay on. He has everything to become a great coach.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Luis Enrique praises youngsters debuting with national team

'They are all mentally strong, have bright future': Sandesh Jhingan

Blatter banned by FIFA a second time for financial wrongdoing

At 30, Ashutosh Mehta finally gets a chance to wear the blue jersey

Ronaldo was also criticised following Juve’s European exit and has been the subject of speculation that he could depart at the end of the season.

“For me, Cristiano can’t be touched. He has a contract until June 30 2022 and he will stay. We’ll see what happens after that,” Nedved said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo real madrid cristiano ronaldo real madrid juventus fc
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP