New Delhi, Playing five-time world champions Brazil and two-time winners Uruguay at home is a dream come true moment and will prove to be a turning point in the history of Indian football, believes team's head coach Khalid Jamil.

Playing Brazil, Uruguay will be turning point for Indian football, says coach Jamil

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Jamil feels the matches will help India prepare for next year's all-important Asia Cup qualifiers.

"Yes, it will be a turning point for Indian football. We are playing Brazil for the first time in history. We must think positively. We must focus on only one thing. India must go ahead.

"Our main target is next year, 2027, Asia Cup qualification. Before that, we are playing with strong teams. This is a very good thing happening for Indian football," Jamil told PTI in an interview on Wednesday.

"I think, more than anything else, this is history for India. If anybody talks negatively, he must stop. We need support from the fans. I feel that if the crowd supports India 100 per cent, the players will be motivated and will perform well," he observed.

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{{^usCountry}} Jamil stressed on the need and importance to play top teams like Brazil and Uruguay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jamil stressed on the need and importance to play top teams like Brazil and Uruguay. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is very useful for the players and for everyone. It is a motivation. It is one step and then the next step is that we need to play more matches to gain confidence."

Talking about the players, Jamil emphasised the need for fitness and confidence.

"The players are very eager to play. We know that they are a better team. So we have to be careful. For me, fitness should be good. The players we take should be fit. The second thing is that we are playing at home. So confidence should be there. We will be playing in front of a good crowd in Kolkata. We should get support," he said.

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"Every player should be fit and confident. Everybody must be strong, both defensively and offensively. We have to be smart. And defensively, we have to be strong, take responsibility as a player. Pressure will be there for the players.

"It is an honour for everyone who will play. As players and as coaching staff, it is our pleasure to play against Brazil. We are also playing Uruguay and Panama, so it is a very good initiative," he reiterated.

The head coach said the team is fully motivated and raring to go.

"Yes, everyone is motivated for the match. We are playing against Brazil for the first time. Brazil is everyone's favourite. This has been the federation's perfect move."

Jamil also highlighted the importance of playing against higher ranked teams.

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"We need to play more matches. I don't want to play against low-ranking teams. It is better to play with a high-ranking team. There will definitely be improvement. The players will learn from it. And as a coach, there will be an improvement in how to interact. So overall, it is beneficial for everyone," he said.

Talking about strategy and style of play, the coach said: "Look, overall, as you know, it depends. It's not like only defensive, attacking also. Overall, whatever the football requirement is, we will do it."

Jamil said the fans need to believe in the players and their abilities.

"They need good support, and we must believe in them. They will do a good job. And I have selected players according to their merits, according to their performance. It is a balanced team," he signed off.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.