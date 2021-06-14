Poland vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Live Football Score: Match begins, Lewandowski in focus; Poland 0-0 Slovakia
Poland vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Live: Poland have largely been a team of one man over the years with Robert Lewandowski being the star player for the team. As Poland open their campaign against Slovakia in Euro 2020, Polish fans will look for the Bayern Munich striker to inspire their team for a big win. Slovakia have Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar, who can also prove to be dangerous.
Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 09:28 PM
KICKOFF: Poland 0-0 Slovakia
KICKOFF! The ball is set rolling and immediately focus is on Lewandowski. He is the star of the show here. Poland 0-0 Slovakia
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 09:23 PM
Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia
Players come out and it is time for National Anthem. There is a lot of anticipation for this match.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 09:12 PM
Lewandowski speaks before the encounter
"So many people forget we're humans, we're not machines, we cannot play every day at the highest level of performance," Lewandowski told The Times.
"For football and for young players, that will be the big problem, to stay at the top for many years, because now and maybe the next two years, that will be extreme: so many big games."
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 09:02 PM
Most trusted player: Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has been in tearing form and he will be the key for Poland tonight. Can he win the game for his team?
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 08:38 PM
Slovakia XI
Slovakia XI: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada, Lukas Haraslin, Robert Mak; Marek Hamsik (capt), Ondrej Duda
SUBS: Vavro, Gregus, Weiss, Suslov, Benes, Kuciak, Hrosovsky, Hancko, Duris, Lobotka, Rodak, Koscelnik.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 08:38 PM
Poland Starting XI
Poland Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Maciej Rybus; Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Kamil Jozwiak, Piotr Zielinski; Robert Lewandowski (capt)
Subs: Dawidowicz, Kedziora, Kozlowski, Swiderski, Skorupski, Moder, Placheta, Frankowski, Fabianski, Swierczok, Helik, Puchacz.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 05:32 PM
Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Euro 2020, Poland vs Slovakia football match. All eyes will be on the star Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. Can one-man Poland prove to be the downfall for Slovakia?