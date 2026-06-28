Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo special needed to get POR out of the game
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to find rhythm at the start of the game against Colombia.
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A tough physical battle is unfolding between Portugal and Colombia. While Portugal are trying to access their wins and open up the play, the South American team is showing great resistance. Cristiano Ronaldo has not found the rhythm Portugal would like. ...Read More
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- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:35:50 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Arias stealing the spotlight
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Arias on the right is causing a lot of trouble for the Portuguese defence. His runs are creating brilliant chances for Colombia.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:32:14 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Colombia setting the pace
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: So far, in the first half, it has all been about Colombia. They have set the pace of the game. Portugal are behind the eight ball at present.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia (31')
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:23:46 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Colombia on the move again
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Brilliant transition from Colombia. They invade the right flank. Pass in the centre and shot. Somehow evaded.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:22:15 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Portugal not allowed to enter the final third
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: The Colombian defence is looking very hard to break down. They are not allowing any space at all.
Portugal - 0:0 Colombia (21')
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:19:03 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Colombia on the move!!!!
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Run from the right!!!! Cordoba looked unstoppable. Bruno Fernandes tried to stop him, but he was not going to be stopped there. Cordoba enteres the box and takes the shot but Costa makes a terrific save.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:17:08 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Move from Portugal
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Pedro Neto runs with the ball and passes it to Cancelo on the right. He tries to cross it and find CR7, but the Colombian defence prevent it.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia (16')
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:15:00 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Both teams looking cautious
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Both teams are looking very cautious. There has been a lack of creativity on both sides so far.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia (14')
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:09:05 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Cross!!!! OH!!!
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Felix crosses it into the right side of the box. Neto jumps but it just goes over him.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:06:24 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Free kick for Portugal
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Challenge by Santiago Arias on Nuno Mendes and a free kick for Portugal. Bruno Fernandes takes it; however, nothing comes of it.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia (4')
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:04:21 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Colombia make a bright start
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Colombia have already found their way into the Portuguese final third. They are looking dangerous here.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 05:03:05 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Time for kickoff
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: So, the action starts. Colombia get the game going with the kick-off.
Portugal - 0:0 - Colombia (1')
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 04:51:34 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Time for the National Anthems
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: The two teams are coming out of the tunnel. We are all set for the National Anthems of Portugal and Colombia. Right after this we will be on the way with the live action.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 04:44:21 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for the Golden Boot
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo has already entered the Golden Boot conversation with two goals in this World Cup, but the Portugal captain still has ground to make up. Lionel Messi leads the race on five, while Kylian Mbappe, Ousman Dembele, Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland are all on four. Against Colombia, Ronaldo needs another big night to drag himself closer to the leaders.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 04:31:55 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Lineups are out
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: The starting XIs are out for Colombia vs Portugal, and Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line once again for Roberto Martinez’s side. Portugal have made one change from their last match, with Ruben Neves replacing Joao Neves in midfield. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Pedro Neto start behind Ronaldo.
Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Ruben Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Colombia, meanwhile, have made notable changes, with Jhon Córdoba starting up front and Luis Suárez named among the substitutes. Daniel Muñoz also starts on the bench.
Colombia XI: Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado; Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Díaz, Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez.
- Sun, 28 Jun 2026 04:17:58 am
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Group K top spot on the line
Portugal vs Colombia LIVE Score: Portugal and Colombia meet in a proper Group K decider, with both sides arriving unbeaten and eyeing control of the section. Portugal come in after a ruthless 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, while Colombia have built their campaign on efficiency, beating Uzbekistan 3-1 before edging DR Congo 1-0. For Cristiano Ronaldo's side, this is the first real stress test after their statement win. Colombia, though, have enough pace and bite to make it uncomfortable.