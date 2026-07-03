Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo in starting line-up as POR continue to back him
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo starts once again for Portugal, with Roberto Martinez standing firmly behind his captain despite increasing calls for changes to the attack.
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in their Round of 32 clash against Croatia, with all eyes once again on the veteran forward. The 41-year-old has come under scrutiny after an inconsistent group-stage campaign. While he produced a match-winning brace against Uzbekistan, he was unable to make an impact against DR Congo and Colombia as Portugal finished second in their group. The knockout clash also sets up a fascinating reunion between longtime teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. With both legends in the twilight of their international careers, the contest carries added significance, as it could mark the final international appearance for one of football's modern greats. ...Read More
Roberto Martinez has continued to back Ronaldo despite growing calls for the veteran striker to begin matches on the bench. The Portugal coach has kept faith in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, trusting his experience and big-game pedigree to guide the team through the knockout stage. However, Portugal are unlikely to have it easy against Croatia, who possess the quality and experience to test Martinez's side throughout what promises to be a fiercely contested Round of 32 encounter.
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- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 03:47:28 am
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Leao replaces Felix!
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal have made one change to their starting XI for the Round of 32 clash against Croatia, with Rafael Leao coming into the side in place of Joao Felix. Leao will form a three-man attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto as Roberto Martinez looks to add greater pace and directness in the final third for the knockout encounter.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 03:36:00 am
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia starting line-up
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Croatia starting line-up - Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 03:33:30 am
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal starting line-up!
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal starting line-up - Diogo Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Pedro Neto.
- Fri, 03 Jul 2026 03:28:02 am
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the round of 32 clash between Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup clash.