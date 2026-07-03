Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo in starting line-up as POR continue to back him

Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates(AFP)

Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in their Round of 32 clash against Croatia, with all eyes once again on the veteran forward. The 41-year-old has come under scrutiny after an inconsistent group-stage campaign. While he produced a match-winning brace against Uzbekistan, he was unable to make an impact against DR Congo and Colombia as Portugal finished second in their group. The knockout clash also sets up a fascinating reunion between longtime teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. With both legends in the twilight of their international careers, the contest carries added significance, as it could mark the final international appearance for one of football's modern greats. ...Read More