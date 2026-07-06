Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Cristiano Ronaldo guide Portugal past unbeaten Spain?
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal face Spain in their Round of 16 clash in Arlington. Follow live score and latest updates of POR vs ESP Round of 16 FIFA World Cup match.
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It is only the Round of 16, we haven't even reached the quarter-finals yet! But here we have a blockbuster showdown between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Both sides are pre-tournament favourites and will be gunning for glory. Roberto Martinez's Portugal somehow managed to edge past Croatia in their Round of 32 encounter. It was a controversial affair as Goncalo Ramos scored the winner in stoppage time in a 2-1 win. Croatia were also denied a goal towards the end in a controversial decision. ...Read More
Although Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the second half from the penalty spot, the striker hasn't been able to perform to his full ability. He scored a brace against Uzbekistan. But his performance in other games, including the win against Croatia, has left many fans urging Martinez to pick Ramos instead.
On the other hand, Spain has been in good form. Despite failing to score against Cape Verde in their opener in a 0-0 draw, there is no doubt that they can beat any opposition on their day. Spain is unbeaten in their last 34 matches (25 wins, 9 draws).
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 06, 2026 10:50 pm IST
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's total dominance
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's dominance has been utterly ridiculous! They have an average expected goals (xG) difference of +1.80 per game at this World Cup (2.0 for, 0.2 against). It is the best by any European side to get past the group stage since France's +1.82 in 1998.
- Jul 06, 2026 10:37 pm IST
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: History on Spain's side
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal have won only one of their last 12 competitive matches with Spain across competitions. Portugal have drawn six times and lost five games. Their only win came in the 2004 Euros, where they beat Spain 1-0 in the group stage.
- Jul 06, 2026 10:32 pm IST
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The 2026 World Cup's biggest blockbuster showdown!
Portugal vs Spain LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Portugal's Round of 16 fixture against Spain. It is going to be a blockbuster showdown, a battle between titans. Both sides are pre-tournament favourites, but now its the time for one side to get knocked out and the other to progress.