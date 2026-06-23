Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pressure on Ronaldo as POR seek spark after flat opener

Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo searching for rhythm in FIFA World Cup 2026.(REUTERS)

Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal face Uzbekistan at NRG Stadium in Houston, with Group K already demanding a response from both sides. Roberto Martinez's team opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, leaving Portugal level with the Congolese on one point and chasing Colombia, which beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group's first-round match. Cristiano Ronaldo, appearing at a record sixth World Cup, remains the headline figure, but Portugal also carry major quality through Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and the returning Ruben Dias. Uzbekistan, playing in its first World Cup after eight failed qualification bids, arrive under Fabio Cannavaro with no points but with threats from Eldor Shomurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov and Abbosek Fazullaev, its scorer against Colombia. A Portugal win would steady their campaign before the Colombia clash; an Uzbekistan defeat could leave them on the edge. ...Read More