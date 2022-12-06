Portugal to start without captain Cristiano Ronaldo as coach Santos opts to bench CR7 for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has taken a massive call for the FIFA World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland as he decided to bench captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The news came in the light of Ronaldo's recent act in the match against South Korea last week after he was substituted which did not go down well with the manager.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 65th minute of the group-stage match against South Korea, just moments before the Asian country struck the winner. Ronaldo was unhappy with the decision was seen with a finger on his lips as he walked off the pitch. Although, Ronaldo had explained earlier that the act was owing to his heated exchange with one of the South Korea players, Santos was left utterly disappointed with the act.

Speaking on the matter on Monday, ahead of the Switzerland tie, Santos had said, "Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match."

Here is Portugal's starting XI: Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio, William Carvalho, Raphael G, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Diogo Dalot, Diogo Costa.

Talking about the match, Portugal will be looking to book the final quarterfinal spot where they would face Morocco, who stunned 2010 world champions Spain via penalty shootout.

