Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro Qualifier, Live Streaming: Ronaldo suspended, when and where to watch on TV and online

Unbeaten Portugal face Luxembourg in their upcoming UEFA Euro qualifier, at the Estadio Algarve in Almancil on Tuesday. Portugal have been hot form in the Euro qualifiers so far, registering five wins in five matches, bagging a total of 15 points, 15 goals scored and zero conceded. They are five points clear of second-placed Slovakia and Luxembourg, who are third. There is also bad news for Portugal fans as Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the fixture, due to a yellow card he received against Slovakia. Portugal teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.(getty images)

With the absence of Ronaldo, all eyes for Portugal will be on midfield duo Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes. The Premier League midfielders will have the task to create for their side, and also help in defense. The pressure could be on Goncalo Ramos to score, as he is expected to fill in the role left vacant by Ronaldo's suspension. Meanwhile for Portugal's opposition, Yvandro Borges Sanches will be their main player. The 19-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, and represents Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and is also their youth product.

When will the Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier take place?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier will take place on Tuesday (September 12), 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier take place?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier will take place at the Estadio Algarve in Almancil.

Where will the Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier be live streamed in India?

The Portugal vs Luxembourg UEFA Euro qualifier will be live streamed in India via SonyLiv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON