Morocco vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MAR 0-0 POR in 1st half, Ronaldo starts from bench

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Morocco vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench once more in Portugal's World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco on Saturday. Coach Fernando Santos dropped the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the last 16 win over Switzerland which they won emphatically, and maintained a similar line-up against the North Africans. Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory, leads the line again, with support from Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix. Portugal are trying to break down a Moroccan defence that has only conceded one goal throughout this tournament.

