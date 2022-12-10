Home / Sports / Football / Morocco vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MAR 0-0 POR in 1st half, Ronaldo starts from bench
Morocco vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MAR 0-0 POR in 1st half, Ronaldo starts from bench

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Morocco vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo is starting from the bench once again. Catch the latest updates of Portugal vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Match and Football Live Score.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Morocco vs Portugal
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Morocco vs Portugal(AP)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Morocco vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench once more in Portugal's World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco on Saturday. Coach Fernando Santos dropped the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the last 16 win over Switzerland which they won emphatically, and maintained a similar line-up against the North Africans. Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory, leads the line again, with support from Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix. Portugal are trying to break down a Moroccan defence that has only conceded one goal throughout this tournament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 10, 2022 09:06 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup live score: Morocco shot!

    36 mins: Boufal, passes inside from near the left corner flag to Attiat-Allah who turns it further into the box for Amallah. He attempts a shot at the near post that flies to the roof of the stadium.  

  • Dec 10, 2022 09:00 PM IST

    Morocco vs Portugal Live score: 26 mins gone, Morocco 0-0 Portugal

    Ziyech curls it into the box, En-Nesyri meets it with his head and it goes just over the bar. 

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:51 PM IST

    MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup Live score: Some intent from Morocco!

    20 mins: Hakimi passes out wide on the right to Ziyech and his cross is half-cleared. Ziyech gets the ball again in the same position and this time his cross is deflected by a Portuguese leg for a corner. A good period for Morocco here. 

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:48 PM IST

    MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup Live score: Ziyech's shot!

    18 mins: Morocco counter and Ziyech receives the ball on the right. He cuts inside and takes a shot to the near post from outside the box, it fizzes wide. 

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:43 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup live score: Portugal press forward

    13 mins: Free kick for Portugal on the left, Fernandes sends it into the mixer and it is header to Guerrero by Neves. Guerrero takes a low strike on the volley and it hits a Moroccan leg and goes out of the box. Morocco looking rather shaky during set piece routines. 

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:37 PM IST

    Morocco vs Portugal Live score: 5 mins gone, Morocco 0-0 Portugal

    Portugal have had more of the ball and that means the Moroccan fans have whistled their lungs out for much of the game thus far. Joao Felix forced a save from Bono by getting his foot to a cross. 

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:31 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup live score: KICK OFF!

    Portugal set the ball rolling. They are in their away colours of white and maroon, Morocco in their traditional red and green. Portugal attacking from right to left. 

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:25 PM IST

    Portugal vs Morocco Live score: National Anthems!

    Right the players have walked and are standing shoulder to shoulder for the national anthems. The Moroccan anthem is absolutely thundered by the majority in the stadium. Then comes the Portuguese anthem. 

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:16 PM IST

    MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup Live score: Portugal's tournament so far

    Portugal started off with a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana and then a rather straightforward 2-0 win over Uruguay. Those two results pretty much confirmed their passage into the knockouts, so much that even a stunning 2-1 loss to South Korea could not knock them out. Then they gave Switzerland a 6-1 hiding in the round of 16 and here they now are, looking to unlock the Moroccan puzzle.

  • Dec 10, 2022 08:01 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup live score: Morocco's dream run

    Morocco first beat Belgium and Croatia to the top spot in the group stage and then beat the mighty Spain to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their World Cup history. As far as runs in the tournament go, this was probably beyond the wildest dreams over every Moroccan fan. Hundreds of them have flown into Doha for the match after Royal Air Maroc laid on seven extra flights, joining a large contingent already present in Qatar, where many Moroccans live and work. Fans were queuing for stadium access hours before the game.  

  • Dec 10, 2022 07:54 PM IST

    Portugal vs Morocco Live score: Combative Santos

    Fernando Santos was pretty assertive when stating that rumours of Ronaldo wanting to leave the World Cup after being told that he won't be starting against South Korea were false. "He has never told me that he wanted to leave the team. I think it's high time we stopped this conversation," Santos said. “An example of what I just said is what he did in the match. He started warming up with the players, he warmed up with colleagues and celebrated all goals scored. At the end he invited colleagues to thank fans. It's high time for you to leave Ronaldo alone for what he has done for Portuguese football.”

  • Dec 10, 2022 07:46 PM IST

    MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup Live score: The squads

    Santos has made just one change from the squad that routed South Korea - Ruben Neves comes in for William Carvalho in midfield. Yes, HE is on the bench but even he is not surprised by that anymore so you shouldn't either.

    Morocco manager Walid Regragui makes two changes. Jawad Yamiq and Yahya Attiat-Allah are in for Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui. Romain Saiss starts despite pulling up towards the end of their shock win over Spain.

  • Dec 10, 2022 07:39 PM IST

    MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup Live score: Morocco squad

    Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Jawad Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah

    Subs: Yahya Jabrane, Bilal El Khannouss, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Walid Cheddira, Ilias Chair, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Achraf Dari, Abderazak Hamdallah, Munir Mohamedi, Anas Zaroury, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Badr Benoun

  • Dec 10, 2022 07:35 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup live score: Portugal squad

    Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Ruben Neves

    Subs: Vitor Ferreira, Matheus, Joao Cancelo, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa, William Carvalho, Antonio Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Horta, Joao Mario, Andre Silva

  • Dec 10, 2022 07:24 PM IST

    Morocco vs Portugal Live score: Hello and welcome!

    Ronaldo is on the bench again but that may not be much of a surprise considering how Portugal played without him in the last match and what his replacement Goncalo Ramos did. The Benfica youngster scored a hat-trick in what was his first-ever major tournament for Portugal. Ronaldo seems to have made piece with the fact that his age may not allow him to be a starter in the national side, stating that he would be more than happy if the team wins the World Cup with him not scoring a single goal for them here on out. 

