FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Portugal vs Switzerland: Ronaldo starts on bench as Santos' men eye quarterfinal spot

Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting line-up for Portugal in its Round of 16 encounter against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Eyeing a place in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday, Ronaldo-less Portugal are up against Switzerland in the Round of 16 match at the Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo, who has only scored a single goal for Portugal in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, was not named in the playing XI by head coach Fernando Santos. In the lead-up to the last 16 encounter against the Swiss, Portugal coach Santos openly condemned Ronaldo's behaviour after the 37-year-old was substituted during the team's final group game in Qatar. The 2016 UEFA Euro winners had hammered Switzerland 4-0 in the UEFA Nations League in June. Can Portugal live up to expectations and enter the quarter-finals?

