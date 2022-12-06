Home / Sports / Football / FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Portugal vs Switzerland: Ronaldo starts on bench as Santos' men eye quarterfinal spot
Live

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Portugal vs Switzerland: Ronaldo starts on bench as Santos' men eye quarterfinal spot

football
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 12:02 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score, Portugal vs Switzerland: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has started his side's Round of 16 clash on the bench as the talismanic forward is not named in the playing XI for the Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Follow the live score and latest updates of Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland from Qatar.  

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, passes beside his coach Fernando Santos as he leaves the field
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, passes beside his coach Fernando Santos as he leaves the field (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Cristiano Ronaldo is not in the starting line-up for Portugal in its Round of 16 encounter against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Eyeing a place in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday, Ronaldo-less Portugal are up against Switzerland in the Round of 16 match at the Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo, who has only scored a single goal for Portugal in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup, was not named in the playing XI by head coach Fernando Santos. In the lead-up to the last 16 encounter against the Swiss, Portugal coach Santos openly condemned Ronaldo's behaviour after the 37-year-old was substituted during the team's final group game in Qatar. The 2016 UEFA Euro winners had hammered Switzerland 4-0 in the UEFA Nations League in June. Can Portugal live up to expectations and enter the quarter-finals? 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 07, 2022 12:01 AM IST

    Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup LIVE updates: No space for Cancelo!

    Under the leadership of Ronaldo, Portugal topped Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Ronaldo only managed to find the back of the net in Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana. Besides superstar Ronaldo, Manchester City star Joao Cancelo is also left out of the playing XI for the upcoming match against Switzerland.

  • Dec 06, 2022 11:48 PM IST

    Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup LIVE updates: A quick look at line-ups!

    Portugal XI (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho, B. Silva; Fernandes, Ramos, Ronaldo. 

    Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Fernandes, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 11:45 PM IST

    Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup LIVE updates: Portugal BENCH Ronaldo!

    Perhaps the biggest development in the lead-up to kick-off is that Portugal have decided to bench its captain Cristiano Ronaldo for the crucial fixture against the Swiss. A big call was taken by Portugal head coach Fernando Santos, who was unimpressed with Ronaldo's behaviour in his side's final group game. South Korea outclassed Portugal in its final group game. 

  • Dec 06, 2022 11:41 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Portugal are without its talisman Cristiano Ronaldo as the European giants have opted to bench the veteran forward for the Round of 16 match against Switzerland. The upcoming Round of 16 match between Ronaldo-less Portugal and Switzerland will be played at the Lusail Stadium.  

fifa world cup

