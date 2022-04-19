Home / Sports / Football / Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Liverpool match after death of newborn twin
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Liverpool match after death of newborn twin

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday that one of the two babies had died.
Cristiano Ronaldo&nbsp;(Getty)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 05:27 PM IST
Reuters |

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool in the Premier League later on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son a day earlier, the club said.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," United said in a statement on the club website.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy."

United are fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of their trip to Anfield to take on second-placed Liverpool.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
