Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Raheem Sterling's penalty gives Manchester City 1-0 win over Wolves
football

Premier League: Raheem Sterling's penalty gives Manchester City 1-0 win over Wolves

Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal, which proved enough for the day.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Etihad stadium.(AP)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 08:55 PM IST
AP | , Manchester

Manchester City needed a disputed penalty to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton on Saturday and ensure it stayed atop the Premier League.

City was awarded a spot kick for handball when Joao Moutinho blocked a cross from Bernardo Silva with his arm outstretched, although Wolves argued that the ball hit his armpit.

Raheem Sterling calmly converted the penalty straight down the middle in the 66th minute for his 100th Premier League goal, which proved enough on a day when City's high-powered attack struggled to make the most of its chances.

Wolves had gone a man down just before the halftime break when Raul Jimenez was first booked for a tackle near the halfway line then inexplicably stretched his leg out to block the resulting free kick to earn a second yellow card straight away.

Jack Grealish missed a stellar chance to double the lead in the 70th when he poked the ball over the bar from close range after a cross from Sterling across the box.

The win made sure Pep Guardiola's team will stay in front of closest rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who both played later Saturday.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raheem sterling
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP