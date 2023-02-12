Premier League round-up: Leaders Arsenal held, Chelsea-West Ham play draw, Spurs top 4 hopes suffer another blow

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday as Joao Felix's opener was cancelled out by ex-Blues defender Emerson Palmieri, leaving Graham Potter's expensively assembled team still a long way from a top-four spot.

Felix, returning to the team after the on-loan Portuguese winger was sent off in his Chelsea debut last month, side-footed home in the 16th minute after a pinpoint pass by British record signing Enzo Fernandez, one of Stamford Bridge's many new faces.

Chelsea sought to extend their lead but it was their former wing-back Emerson who equalised in the 28th minute when he arrived unmarked at the far post to meet a headed flick-on by Jarrod Bowen and shoot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In a second half of few chances, Tomas Soucek put the ball in the back of the net in the 82nd minute but Declan Rice, who headed the ball on to the Czech, was ruled offside by VAR.

A few minutes later, Chelsea appealed in vain for a penalty, claiming substitute Conor Gallagher's shot was stopped by Soucek's hand.

The draw meant Chelsea have now won only one of their last seven league games - and they have not won away since October. They stayed ninth in the table, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle who have played a game less.

Arsenal held by Brentford

Arsenal's new signing Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for the Premier League leaders but they were left frustrated as Ivan Toney secured a deserved 1-1 draw for Brentford on Saturday.

The Belgian forward replaced Gabriel Martinelli just past the hour mark with his side struggling and made an almost instant impact to convert a low cross by Bukayo Saka.

An eight-point lead in the table beckoned for Mikel Arteta's side but they never looked comfortable against an enterprising Brentford who should have been ahead by halftime.

Toney, guilty of missing a sitter in the first half, pounced in the 72nd minute to nod in Christian Norgaard's cross.

Despite dropping points for the second week in a row Arsenal lead the table by six points from champions Manchester City with both clubs having played 21 games.

Arsenal have 51 points with City, who host Aston Villa on Sunday, on 45. The top two meet at The Emirates on Wednesday.

Leicester come from behind to thrash sorry Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing a Premier League top-four finish suffered another blow as they were thrashed 4-1 at rampant Leicester City despite taking the lead on Saturday.

Looking to build on their win over champions Manchester City last weekend, and chasing a fourth successive victory in all competitions, Spurs carved out an early advantage at the King Power Stadium through Rodrigo Bentancur's close-range finish.

The hosts quickly turned the match on its head, however, with Nampalys Mendy hammering home an equaliser in the 23rd minute before James Maddison's second goal in as many games completed the turnaround two minutes later.

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho added a third in first-half stoppage time to extend Leicester's lead, with the timing of that strike seemingly killing off Spurs' hopes of getting anything from the contest.

The visitors offered very little in attack after the break, with Harvey Barnes adding a fine fourth nine minutes from time, securing Leicester a third straight win in all competitions to move them up to 13th in the table on 24 points from 22 games.

Spurs remain fifth with 39 points from 23 matches, one point off the Champions League places but having played two games more than Newcastle United in fourth, with Eddie Howe's side in action against Bournemouth later on Saturday.

With Tottenham manager Antonio Conte back in the dugout after missing last Sunday's visit of Manchester City following gallbladder surgery, the Italian will have been pleased with his team's start.

Back-to-back league wins had kept Spurs in touch with the top four, with Bentancur's finish from a corner after 14 minutes giving them hope of climbing into fourth spot.

But Mendy's bolt from the blue, his first goal for Leicester, restored parity before a defensive error let in Iheanacho, who squared for Maddison to slot home.

The England international has scored in each of his last three league appearances against Tottenham.

Leicester's third was aided by more slack Spurs defending, as Eric Dier stood off Iheanacho, allowing the Nigerian to pick his spot past goalkeeper Fraser Forster, standing in for injured captain Hugo Lloris.

Harvey Barnes thought he had added a third in the 70th minute but saw his slotted finish, after another Spurs defensive error, ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The winger was not to be denied, however, as he finished well late on to cap a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

There have now been 128 goals in 34 Premier League matches between Leicester and Tottenham, with the average of 3.8 per game the highest ratio of fixtures played more than 20 times.

