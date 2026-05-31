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PSG best team in the world, admits Arsenal's Arteta after 'pain' of defeat

PSG best team in the world, admits Arsenal's Arteta after 'pain' of defeat

Published on: May 31, 2026 02:04 am IST
AFP |
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Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta admitted Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are the best team in the world after his team fell to defeat in the final on penalties on Saturday.

PSG best team in the world, admits Arsenal's Arteta after 'pain' of defeat

Following a 1-1 draw after extra-time, PSG clinched the Champions League for a second consecutive season with a 4-3 shoot-out victory.

Arteta said all he was feeling was "pain", and admitted his Arsenal side, who won the Premier League this season, was not at the same level as the French champions who dominated the ball throughout.

"I want to congratulate PSG, Luis in particular, because in my opinion they are the best in the world," Arteta told reporters in Budapest.

"What they are able to do with the ball, with individual actions, I haven't seen it , and it's not a plan to play in certain scenarios when you don't have the ball but they force you to do that. So even more praise to the players."

"The same progression that we had in the last few years, we're going to have to do that over again, and the level is increasing every single season," explained the Spanish coach.

"You have to go through that pain , digest it and turn it into fuel to improve and to reach a different level, because it demands a different level with the quality that is around Europe."

rbs/jc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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