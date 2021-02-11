Home / Sports / Football / PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury
football

PSG forward Neymar out for up to 4 weeks with injury

The injury could rule him out of both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG travels to play Barcelona on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on March 10.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Paris St Germain's Neymar reacts(REUTERS)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury, the club said Thursday.

The injury could rule him out of both matches against Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Champions League. PSG travels to play Barcelona on Tuesday. The return leg is in Paris on March 10.

Neymar limped off after being fouled from behind during a French Cup game against Caen on Wednesday.

PSG is also waiting on winger Angel Di Maria, who could miss next week's game against Barcelona after hurting his thigh playing against Marseille on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neymar jr
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP