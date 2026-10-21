PSG’s ruthless response to Barcelona boosts Champions League three-peat pursuit

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona delivered a Champions League classic worthy of a final on Wednesday (IST). The 4-2 scoreline would suggest complete dominance by PSG, but there was more to it.

PSG beat Barcelona 4-2 in Champions League clash. (AFP)

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Barcelona are finally beginning to rediscover themselves in Europe after the Messi era, but injuries and forced changes exposed their shortcomings in Paris. The fight was there, but PSG’s depth and cohesion, attributes that have underpinned their recent Champions League triumphs, proved decisive. The French side’s ambition for a third straight title now looks more credible than ever.

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The game got off to a flying start with PSG pressing Barcelona aggressively from the start and playing at a very high tempo throughout, a characteristic of their style of play as evidenced by their performance against Manchester City, where they scored two in the first 16 minutes and were 3-0 at the break. Barcelona were well prepared for this; however, with Flick fielding 19-year-old Xavi Espart at right back, as Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia were both injured. Joao Cancelo stayed on the left with Pau Cubarsi and Martin in the middle.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second minute, Kwara Kwaretskelia hit the post, but in the fifth minute, Ousmane Dembele struck the first shot on target, saved by Joan Garcia. Desire Doue followed with another strike seconds later, and the Spanish goalkeeper was right on the money again. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second minute, Kwara Kwaretskelia hit the post, but in the fifth minute, Ousmane Dembele struck the first shot on target, saved by Joan Garcia. Desire Doue followed with another strike seconds later, and the Spanish goalkeeper was right on the money again. {{/usCountry}}

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Barcelona held their own for the first few minutes, and then Pedri launched a run from the midfield to arrive in the forward line, gliding past the PSG players to take the shot, which was eventually blocked by Pacho.

The cat-and-mouse game really began from that point, with both sides creating a lot of chances on the night but PSG was more in control.

Luis Enrique's approach with PSG has been to focus on the UCL, and as such, he's been quite comfortable resting key players in Ligue 1 matches. Dembele is a case in point, having played just 237 of the 630 possible minutes in the league this season, and Enrique is relying on him for the UCL. That move didn't go according to plan against Barcelona, as Dembele picked up an injury in the 18th minute and was substituted. But the intention, from a tactical point of view, is clear.

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Even with the early blow, PSG didn't panic. Their pressing forced Barcelona to abandon their usually patient build-up. Joan Garcia’s long balls were a clear sign that Barcelona were wary of PSG’s ability to punish mistakes high up the pitch.

Vitinha anchored the midfield, dictating the rhythm, while Ruiz and Neves pressed relentlessly, unsettling Barcelona’s composure. The absence of Rodri, left out as Flick managed his squad ahead of El Clasico, was felt at these moments; Barcelona lacked the assurance he brings in possession in the first half, while he entered the pitch in the later stage of the second half.

PSG were clearly in the hunt for goals, but Garcia was the man to save them with a very impressive display of his own, with some absolutely ridiculous saves to keep the hosts at bay. It didn't last long, though. Lamine Yamal had been fairly quiet up until that point, and his error was picked off by Neves, who then passed it to Desire Doue.

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The young Frenchman showed his quality with a wonderful finish from outside the box, finding space between the two defenders to slot the first goal past Garcia in the 38th minute.

Enrique's side were ruthless in their first-half performance, replicating the display they put in against Manchester City at the Etihad (a 3-0 lead), but Garcia's performance kept Barca from conceding too many.

There were 10 shots on target from PSG in the first half alone - the highest number of first-half shots on target conceded by Barca in a Champions League match since at least the 2003/04 season, according to Opta Analyst.

The attack was at full throttle, while defensively, PSG kept Yamal and Raphinha quiet. Anthony Gordon, who had a couple of chances, looked off-colour too.

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In the second half, Barcelona understood the assignment better and were far more patient with the ball. That, in turn, led to Xavi Espart breaking the deadlock. An unlikely scorer. A lovely pass from Fermin, but Espart was in complete control of the play with Pacho and Lucas Hernandes both in his way, and he slotted it home in the 55th minute.

PSG had a tough spell in the second half as Barca took control, and they were also forced to drop Marquinhos and Kvara on the bench in the 59th minute for fitness reasons. Never doubt Enrique's game plan, though, despite all the control Barca had in the second half. They did concede from a corner in the 72nd minute via a superb header from Hernandes (Doue's delivery) to put PSG back in front.

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The goal pushed Yamal to produce something special, and within eight minutes, he outsmarted Warren Zaire-Emery and finished with the highest quality from a tight angle in the 79th minute.

PSG clutch in final minutes

The final minutes saw PSG show the strong mentality that helped them win the last two UCL titles back-to-back. Vitinha responded to Yamal's brilliance with a golazo of his own in the 81st minute. The clutch mentality clicked in, and PSG sensed an opportunity to extend their lead and bury the game. They caught Barcelona off guard with a cross from Achraf Hakimi, and Fabian Ruiz made the tap-in count to make it 4-2 and seal the win.

It wasn't the first time PSG did this to a quality side; they had a similar second half against Manchester City, where Enzo Maresca's side was in control for most of the time, but PSG came clutch in the end to earn a 4-2 win.

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Enrique has built a side that scores goals and rotates smartly during league games, helping key players maintain their fitness and intensity for such big games, as they maintained intensity till the final whistle, looking for a goal. Even when things don't go their way in a passage of play, they still look for goals on the counter, a mentality Real Madrid displayed under Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti.

PSG have found a new talisman this season in Doue, who was very much the young sensation over the last two seasons. That performance against Barcelona took it to a whole new level. He was absolutely decisive on Wednesday with a goal and an assist. The French forward had 53 touches, took four shots (two on target), 0.24 xG and 0.22 xGOT. He also created 0.36 xA in the process, which again is a massive contribution to the attack in terms of the number of chances he created. The Frenchman also scored the opening goal in the City clash at Etihad.

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PSG had Dembele as their principal man in the 2024/2025 campaign, and Kvaratskhelia last season. Doue is now making his mark, and that clearly indicates that Enrique's plan isn't about one player in particular but rather about a system that gives everyone the opportunity to make an impact.

With commanding wins over both City and Barcelona, PSG have sent a clear message: the pursuit of a third consecutive Champions League title is not just ambition, but expectation.