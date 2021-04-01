Home / Sports / Football / Ramos injured before Madrid faces Liverpool and Barcelona
football

Ramos injured before Madrid faces Liverpool and Barcelona

Madrid said the 35-year-old Ramos has “a muscular injury to the inner part of his left lower leg.”
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:46 PM IST
File image of Sergio Ramos.(REUTERS)

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos injured his left leg while playing for Spain and said Thursday he will miss upcoming matches against Liverpool and Barcelona.

Madrid said the 35-year-old Ramos has “a muscular injury to the inner part of his left lower leg.”

The Spanish club did not give an estimate on how long Ramos would be sidelined, but the center back ruled himself out of the important matches.

“What hurts me the most is not being able to help my team in these highly-demanding games when our season will be on the line,” Ramos wrote on Instagram.

Madrid is scheduled to play Liverpool on Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals after a Spanish league match against Eibar on Saturday. The team will then face Barcelona on April 10, followed by the second leg of the quarterfinals at Liverpool on April 14.

Ramos said he “felt pain in my leg while I was cooling down on the field” after he played the final minutes of Spain's 3-1 victory over Kosovo in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Juve defender Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy duty

Germany's long unbeaten WC qualifying run ends; France, England, Italy win

Spain beat Kosovo, national broadcaster downgrades visitors

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos criticizes World Cup in Qatar

Ramos saw limited action for Spain over the international week. He did not play in Spain’s 2-1 win over Georgia on Sunday, and was substituted at halftime in the 1-1 draw with Greece last week.

Ramos only recently recovered from left knee surgery that sidelined him for several weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP