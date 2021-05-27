Home / Sports / Football / Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss
football

Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

A host of players at Premier League clubs have been targeted in the past few months, including United's Anthony Martial, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Reece James.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Soccer Football - Europa League Final - Villarreal v Manchester United - Polsat Plus Arena Gdansk, Gdansk, Poland - May 26, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Kacper Pempel(Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final.

United were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk.

"At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."

United tweeted after the game players were subjected to "disgraceful racist abuse" and urged users to report any form of abuse or discrimination through their online reporting tool.

A host of players at Premier League clubs have been targeted in the past few months, including United's Anthony Martial, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Reece James.

In February, English football bodies sent an open letter to Facebook and Twitter, urging blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, as well as an improved verification process for users.

Instagram has announced new measures and Twitter vowed to continue its efforts after taking action on over 700 cases of abuse related to soccer in Britain in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marcus rashford
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP