Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19
football

Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez; File photo(REUTERS)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.

Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
real madrid florentino perez
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP