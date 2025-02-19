Menu Explore
Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Live Streaming Champions League: Where to watch RMA vs MCI live match online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 19, 2025 12:57 PM IST

Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League match.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: The two European heavyweights will be locking horns once again in the attempt to qualify for the round of 16. Real Madrid will be entering the contest with the massive advantage of one goal lead after their 3-2 win at the away leg at Etihad Stadium. The defending champions will also have the home advantage, which will definitely put some added pressure on Manchester City, who have not been at their best this season.

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe (L) pulls the jersey of Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.(AFP)
Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe (L) pulls the jersey of Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.(AFP)

The Pep Guardiola side bottled the first leg of the tie after throwing away the 2-1 courtesy of poor defending errors in the end as Madrid closed the game well with a 3-2 win.

Guardiola has already started playing mind games and said that Manchester City only have a 1 per cent chance to beat Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu; however, later, he admitted to lying about it.

On the eve of the clash in Madrid, Real coach Carlos Ancelotti joked with reporters that not even Guardiola believed his earlier downbeat forecast and that he would raise it with him before their sides took the field.

"I lied about the one percent chance. For the first time I lied," a grinning Guardiola replied at his press conference.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday (February 20), 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Santiago Bernabue.

Where to watch live telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match?

The live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
