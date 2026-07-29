Red card wasn't enough: Brazil court hands footballer unprecedented ban over horror tackle

Internacional defender Victor Gabriel has been handed an unusual suspension by Brazil's sports court after seriously injuring Cruzeiro forward Gabriel Pec during a Serie A match between the two sides.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Victor was shown a red card for a reckless challenge that left Pec with a fractured left tibia. The striker, who joined Cruzeiro from Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy earlier this month, was making his debut for the Brazilian club in a match they eventually won.
Brazil's Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) ruled that the standard punishment was insufficient given the severity of the injury and instead imposed a suspension that will last until Pec is fit to return to training — a period expected to be around six months.
"The offender may remain suspended until the injured party is able to return to training, respecting a maximum period of 180 days," the court said, adding that the ruling can be appealed.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Appearing before the court, Victor Gabriel expressed remorse over the incident.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Appearing before the court, Victor Gabriel expressed remorse over the incident.
{{/usCountry}}
"It was a completely unfortunate incident.
"I apologised to him and offered my help. I asked him to forgive me because I had no ill intent, and all I could do at that moment was pray for him."
The proceedings also took an unexpected turn after Brazil's sports court questioned the authenticity of evidence submitted by Internacional. The club's legal team had presented audio purportedly from the match's VAR communication, before later requesting that it be disregarded after its authenticity could not be verified.
In a statement on its official website, Internacional clarified that the law firm representing the club had relied on an audio recording circulating on social media in its defence.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
"Both the law firm and Internacional emphasise that they never intended to act in bad faith in any way within the context of the proceedings in question," the club said.
"There was, however, a recognised error in the collection and use of the content presented in the player's defence, which was immediately acknowledged through an express request to remove the audio from the case file."
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Football/Red card wasn't enough: Brazil court hands footballer unprecedented ban over horror tackle
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe