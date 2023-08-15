Referees who missed a foul in Manchester United vs Wolves not involved in next set of Premier League games

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP | , London
Aug 15, 2023 09:43 PM IST

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said he received an apology from elite referees’ manager Jon Moss after the team was denied a stoppage-time penalty.

The match officials who failed to award Wolverhampton a late penalty against Manchester United in the opening round of the Premier League have not been selected for any game in the next set of matches. Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said he received an apology from elite referees’ manager Jon Moss after the team was denied a stoppage-time penalty when United goalkeeper Andre Onana ran into substitute Sasa Kalajdzic. United won 1-0.

Manchester United's English defender #29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (L) vies with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Brazilian midfielder #27 Matheus Nunes(AFP)

The referee for the game, Simon Hooper, did not award the spot kick and the video assistant referee deemed there was no foul. The two officials were missing from the list published by the Premier League on Tuesday for the second set of matches. O’Neil said Moss told him he “can't believe” the foul wasn't spotted by the on-field referee or the VAR. “Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given," Neil said. “He said it was clear and obvious."

Topics
manchester united wolverhampton premier league
