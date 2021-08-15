Road to top: Borussia Dortmund legend Sebastian Kehl outlines how club plans to challenge Bayern Munich

For nine straight years, there has been one and only one dominating force in German club football - the Bayern Munich. Even when the club is not playing their best brand of football, Bayern tend to find a way to win the title. But the mood appears to be shifting in Germany in the 2021/22 season and Borussia Dortmund are unveiling a new dynamic style of football under a new manager, raising hopes for a possible power shift.

There have been reports of a change in the atmosphere inside Dortmund's dressing room with the arrival of Marco Rose, who is instilling a more attacking set-up in the team. There appears to be a sense of positivity at the German club that perhaps, they can, this season, beat the unbeatables.

During a media call on DFL Supercup Virtual Visit Day 1, Dortmund legend Sebastian Kehl, who is set to take over from Michael Zorc as the club's Sporting Director from the 2022/23 season, opened up on how Dortmund are working towards challenging the German giants.

“Borussia Dortmund is a very ambitious club. You could see it in the last few years, we have always been ready - we always win titles. Even in the last season, when we had some difficulties, when we had to manage some problems, we were able to win a title at end of the season. This is definitely our goal of the season,” Kehl replied to a question posed by Hindustan Times.

Dortmund will face off against Bayern in the DFL Super Cup match on Wednesday next week, and Kehl, who made 362 appearances for Dortmund as a player and lifted the Bundesliga title in 2001/02, 2010/11 and 2011/12, said that BVB are eyeing their first trophy of the season next week.

"On Tuesdays, it is our first title match - but there are more titles coming as the season progresses. It is a tough situation in Germany - Bayern has a special role in the Bundesliga - they have won the title nine times in a row. They are perhaps the favourites in the Bundesliga - but I think we are ready.

“We have a good team - we have a new coach. We have not had to sell any players - that means we will be strong,” he said.

"Bayern and Leipzig also have good teams - they changed the managers as well. A lot of managers changed in this season from the top teams. But I think we are still at least the no. 2 club in Germany. And we want to challenge Bayern Munich. We want to use the situation in the mark at the moment and play an extraordinary season.

“But to talk about is one thing - we have to do it. We have to work on it - what we did in the last few weeks, in the pre-season was really good. We had a really, really good pre-season. You can see it in the matches our style of football has changed a bit. In some ways, we need to be patient. We have to work hard - to reach our goals. I am convinced we are better than Leipzig, and if we are constant on the level we can play, with this team everything is possible,” he further added.

While Kehl said that Borussia Dortmund have not sold any player this season, attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho has left the German club this season to join the ranks of Manchester United. On being pointed out the same during the call, Kehl explained that it was a different situation with Sancho, as the club had already agreed over his transfer a few months ago.

“We sold Jadon we had a special agreement with him last season. We talked about it -- his wish was to move on and go to Manchester United, and at that point we had to follow the agreement," Kehl said.

“We lost a very good player, who was not only scoring but also making assists. He was making difference in every game -- especially in the last few games - he was great for us. Jadon was great, but we know it from the past - some players move on. But this will not be an excuse for us,” Kehl added.

On being asked about Erling Haaland possibly moving to a new club this summer, Kehl said that the Norweigian is committed to staying at Dortmund. “He is not going anywhere,” he said with a smile.