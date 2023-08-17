Ronaldo and Messi headline list of top ten highest-paid players in world football after Neymar’s transfer to Al Hilal

With Neymar moving to Saudi Arabia in a sensational transfer, football fans have been left in a state of shock around the world. In the ongoing transfer window, plenty of superstars plying their trade in Europe have left for the cash-strapped clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Neymar signed a two-year contract with Al Hilal on Tuesday, which will see him earn an expected salary of 100 million Euros every season. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar are among the highest-paid players in the world.

Explaining such a move, Neymar said, "I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places. I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment."

Even the likes of Sadio Mane, Karim Banzema and Roberto Firmino have moved to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was also linked to Al Hilal, but he agreed to join MLS side Inter Miami.

With Neymar receiving such a huge salary, here is a list of the top-ten highest paid players in world football right now:

10. Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly was considered to be among the best centre-backs in world football while at Napoli. But a move to Chelsea, saw his popularity decrease. After an ill-fated season, Al Hilal swooped in with a 20 million Pounds transfer fee, which will also see the Senegalese earn an annual salary of 30 million Euros.

9. Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez won the treble with Manchester City last season, but wasn't an integral cog in Pep Guardiola's playing XI and spent a lot of time on the bench. The Leicester City legend moved to Saudi side Al Ahli in the ongoing summer transfer window for a salary of 35 million Euros per year.

8. Sadio Mane

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane left Liverpool for Bayern Munich last season. But his time in Germany didn't go well, which saw the club force him out in the ongoing transfer window. Al Nassr took advantage of the situation and signed the former Southampton player for a salary of 40 million Euros per year.

7. Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson saw his time with Liverpool come to an end after a poor 2022-23 season. The former Liverpool captain was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's strategy and has joined Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq for a salary of 40 million Euros per year.

6. Lionel Messi

The Argentine had an unceremonious exit from PSG, who he left as a free agent. He was initially linked to former club Barcelona and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal. But in the end he decided to join MLS club Inter Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham. Other than a basic salary of 45 million Euros every year, he will also be earning from other sectors. When he signed the deal, he got shares of the club, a revenue share of Apple MLS season pass, Adidas revenue shares and a subsidised option of a part-ownership of a team in the MLS after retirement.

5. Kylian Mbappe

The only player in this list from Europe, Kylian Mbappe was expected to depart PSG next year. But according to reports, he could extend his contract and might not join Real Madrid. The 2018 World Cup winner is reportedly earning 70 million Euros every season in France.

4. N'Golo Kante

The French midfielder's move to Al Ittihad was a surprise for everyone, considering he still had a lot to offer in top European leagues. The former Leicester City player is now earning 100 million Euros per year in the Saudi Pro League.

3. Neymar

The Brazilian superstar has stunned fans with his move to Al Hilal. If it wasn't for Messi's move to Inter Miami, Al Hilal would probably have never acquired Neymar. He is currently earning 100 million Euros every year.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's basic wage is 200 million Euros with Al Nassr, who he joined after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo saw his contract terminated with Manchester United after an ill-fated interview with Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy. Last season, he and Al Nassr finished in second position in the league.

1. Karim Benzema

The 35-year-old Real Madrid legend hit the jackpot with his move to Al Ittihad, who are paying him 200 million Euros every year. His absence in Spain will sorely be missed by Real Madrid.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON