Considered to be among the greatest footballers in history, Critiano Ronaldo will always be remembered by Premier League fans for entertaining them for countless years. The Portugal star made his professional debut with Sporting CP, progressing from their youth team. During his time with Sporting, he was initially linked to Liverpool and Barcelona. But Arsenal were the favourites to sign him, with Ronaldo also meeting manager Arsene Wenger at the club's stadium in November 2002 to discuss a possible transfer. Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut against Bolton.

Suddenly Manchester United swooped into the picture, facing Sporting in a friendly, where Sir Alex Ferguson's side lost 1-3. Such was Ronaldo's impact, that they wanted to sign him immediately and Ferguson was also urged by his players to acquire the youngster. After the match, Ferguson agreed to pay Sporting 12.24 million Pounds, and hence Ronaldo's story with Manchester United began.

His move was completed on August 12 2003, and it was too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield. So he made his debut on the opening day of the 2003-04 Premier League season, against Bolton. Then 18-year-old, he came in the 61st-minute, substituting Nicky Butt and was welcomed by a crunching tackle by Nicky Hunt, who himself was making his Premier League debut.

But a few minutes into the match, he reminded the fans as to why United purchased him, showcasing quick feet, and a sudden burst of speed. Recalling their battle, Hunt told BBC Sport, "When he came on, my first thought wasn't 'I am in absolute trouble, he is going to skin me alive'. I had just done 70 minutes and thought I had done OK. We were only 1-0 down and to me it was just another player."

At the time of his transfer to United, Ronaldo became the first Portuguese to sign for the club and also at that time, he became the most expensive teenager in English football history. Such was his presence, that he was immediately handed the squad number 7, although he requested for 28.

He departed United in 2009, shocking fans around the world, and joined Real Madrid, which was then a world record transfer. Winning countless trophies with the La Liga side, he departed for Juventus, where had an average tenure and then rejoined United. But he had an unceremonious exit from United, where his contract was terminated. Since then, he as been with Al Nassr and also receives the highest salary in football history.

