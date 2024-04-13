 Sébastien Haller’s first Dortmund start since winning Africa Cup lasts just 8 minutes | Football News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sébastien Haller’s first Dortmund start since winning Africa Cup lasts just 8 minutes

AP |
Apr 13, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Sébastien Haller’s first Dortmund start since winning Africa Cup lasts just 8 minutes

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Sébastien Haller’s first start for Borussia Dortmund since winning the Africa Cup of Nations ended almost as soon as it began on Saturday, putting his Champions League participation in doubt.

HT Image
HT Image

Haller had to go off early in the Bundesliga match at Borussia Mönchengladbach after twisting his left leg in a tackle. It looked like the Ivory Coast forward suffered a recurrence of a left ankle injury that has blighted his season.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Haller made only substitute appearances for Dortmund since returning from the Africa Cup with the ankle injury, and he scored a late goal to keep Dortmund’s Champions League hopes alive in a 2-1 loss at Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

But his ill luck with injuries struck again on Saturday when he was tackled in the second minute by Gladbach defender Nico Elvedi. Haller received treatment on the field before making way for Youssoufa Moukoko.

Haller had been making his first league start since mid-September. The extent of his injury wasn’t immediately known. He spoke with Dortmund coach Edin Terzić before making his way to the dressing room.

English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens later went off with a back problem and was also a doubt for Atlético’s visit on Tuesday.

Terzić seemed more optimistic about Bynoe-Gittens’ participation than Haller’s.

Haller scored late to lead host team Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final in February.

He missed the first half of last season after being diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly after joining Dortmund from Ajax Amsterdam.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Sébastien Haller’s first Dortmund start since winning Africa Cup lasts just 8 minutes
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On