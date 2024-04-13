Sébastien Haller’s first Dortmund start since winning Africa Cup lasts just 8 minutes

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — Sébastien Haller’s first start for Borussia Dortmund since winning the Africa Cup of Nations ended almost as soon as it began on Saturday, putting his Champions League participation in doubt. HT Image

Haller had to go off early in the Bundesliga match at Borussia Mönchengladbach after twisting his left leg in a tackle. It looked like the Ivory Coast forward suffered a recurrence of a left ankle injury that has blighted his season.

Haller made only substitute appearances for Dortmund since returning from the Africa Cup with the ankle injury, and he scored a late goal to keep Dortmund’s Champions League hopes alive in a 2-1 loss at Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their quarterfinal on Wednesday.

But his ill luck with injuries struck again on Saturday when he was tackled in the second minute by Gladbach defender Nico Elvedi. Haller received treatment on the field before making way for Youssoufa Moukoko.

Haller had been making his first league start since mid-September. The extent of his injury wasn’t immediately known. He spoke with Dortmund coach Edin Terzić before making his way to the dressing room.

English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens later went off with a back problem and was also a doubt for Atlético’s visit on Tuesday.

Terzić seemed more optimistic about Bynoe-Gittens’ participation than Haller’s.

Haller scored late to lead host team Ivory Coast to the Africa Cup of Nations title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final in February.

He missed the first half of last season after being diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly after joining Dortmund from Ajax Amsterdam.

