Scotland vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Live Football Score: Play begins, Scotland 0-0 Czech Republic
Scotland vs Czech Republic, Euro 2020 Football Live: Scotland will return to a major international football tournament after a wait of 23 years. Their last appearance in a major international tournament was in the 1998 FIFA World Cup. The squad features some renowned starts including Southampton's Che Adams in front and Manchester United's Scott McTominay in the midfield. Add Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Leeds United Liam Cooper in defence, and it seems like a really strong squad. Can they go past Czech Republic in their opening contest?
Follow live football score and updates of Euro 2020, Scotland vs Czech Republic:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 06:34 PM
3' Scotland 0-0 Czech Republic
Scotland are off to a cagey start. The crowd is going wild at this moment. But Scots are keeping possession right now.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 06:25 PM
KICKOFF: Scotland 0-0 Czech Republic
KICKOFF! The stage is set for an epic counter and Scotland fans are going wild already. 23 years, they have waited for this.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 06:24 PM
Time for National Anthems
Euro 2020, Scotland vs Czech Republic. The stage is set for National Anthems. Players are on the ground. ARE YOU READY!!??
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 06:23 PM
Scots return after 23 years
Scotland are returning to the fore after a span of 23 years. Can they go on to start their campaign with a win?
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 06:11 PM
'Captaining Scotland means everything'
Andy Robertson speaks on captaining Scotland in Euro 2020: "There are not many captains who have done it, obviously, we have not been to many tournaments. Being captain of my country means everything to me," he told Sky Sports News.
"It makes it even more special that I captain this group because, to a man, I have got a lot of time for them off the park, they are a fantastic group of lads.
"No egos, no nothing, just an honest, good working group. To be leading them out means everything."
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 05:57 PM
Scotland vs Czech Republic: Stats
- Scotland have won each of their last three matches against the Czech Republic, their longest current winning run against any of the other 23 nations qualified for Euro 2020.
- This is the first meeting between both sides at a major tournament (World Cup or European Championship).
- Czech Republic are winless in their last four games against Scotland in all competitions (D1 L3), failing to score in two of the last three.
(Source: Sky Sports)
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 05:55 PM
Scotland manager Steve Clarke speaks
"I think when you qualify for the first time in 23 years, you probably feel a little bit less pressure," said Clarke.
"We have done well to be in the tournament. We are looking forward to it.
"We are going to go and give our best and give our all in every single game. And we are going to try and make the next step to the knockout stages, which would be a first for the men's national team.
"We have to be excited to be involved in the tournament, but we have to keep emotional control so when we get to the match we play to our full potential."
(Source: Sky Sports)
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 05:47 PM
Czech Republic XI
Czech Republic: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Kral, Soucek, Masopust, Darida, Jankto, Schick
Subs: Mandous, Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Holes, Krmencik, Sevcik, Zima, Hlozek, Vydra, Mateju, Pekhart.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 05:25 PM
Scotland starting XI
Scotland starting XI: Marshall, O'Donnell, Hanley, Cooper, Hendry, Robertson, McGinn, McTominay, Armstrong, Christie, Dykes.
Subs: Gordon, McLaughlin, McGregor, Adams, Taylor, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Gilmour, Forrest, McKenna.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 04:46 PM
Euro 2020, Scotland vs Czech Republic - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Scotland vs Czech Republic football match. This is a chance for the Scots to make a mark on the international football scene again, returning to the international football tournament after 23 years. Can they go past the Czech Republic?