Senior Vice President of Goa Football Association Lavinio Rebello passes away

The All India Football Federation condoled the death of Lavinio Rebello, senior vice president of the Goa Football Association, who passed away in Goa on Sunday.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Lavinio Rebello.(Twitter)

The All India Football Federation condoled the death of Lavinio Rebello, senior vice president of the Goa Football Association, who passed away in Goa on Sunday.

Rebello was also the Deputy Chairperson of the AIFF Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee, along with his administrative role in the GFA.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, in his condolence letter, said, "AIFF fraternity is shocked to hear the sad demise today of Mr. Lavinio Rebello. Mr. Rebello was great lover of football & his dedication for football was unparalleled.

"Mr. Rebello, a passionate football administrator and will be remembered for his contribution to Goan Football & as a member of the AIFF Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee," he added.

He further stated, "On behalf of President AIFF Mr. Praful Patel and all Staff of AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic & irreparable loss and we pray to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give family members enough strength to bear this irreparable loss."

